Who said what: Football World mourns as Shane Warne dies aged 52 due to suspected heart attack

The footballing world united to mourn the passing away of Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne. The 52-year-old ex-cricketer passed away after a suspected heart attack whilst in Thailand.

Many famous personnel from the beautiful game took to social media to pay their homage to the recently deceased spinner. Football icons including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore amongst others tweeted regarding the same.

Here's what the footballing world had to say about Shane Warne:

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 Shocked beyond words on hearing about the passing of Shane Warne. Grew up watching and idolising him for the way he played the game. What a loss... Shocked beyond words on hearing about the passing of Shane Warne. Grew up watching and idolising him for the way he played the game. What a loss...

#RIP We are saddened by the demise of Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier today. May his soul rest in peace We are saddened by the demise of Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier today. May his soul rest in peace 🙏#RIP 💐 https://t.co/jxdAIOYPpy

Gary Neville @GNev2 Oh no ! News that shakes you and stops you right in your track. RIP Shane Warne Oh no ! News that shakes you and stops you right in your track. RIP Shane Warne ❤️❤️

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane

Charles Watts @charles_watts Ah man, just can't get over the Shane Warne news. What an absolute legend of the game. 52. That's just so, so sad. Ah man, just can't get over the Shane Warne news. What an absolute legend of the game. 52. That's just so, so sad.

Stan Collymore @StanCollymore My goodness, Shane Warne has died.



52 years old, this is truly awful news.



Rest in peace Ledge. My goodness, Shane Warne has died.52 years old, this is truly awful news.Rest in peace Ledge.

Australia cricket legend, Shane Warne, dies of ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52.



Details: BREAKINGAustralia cricket legend, Shane Warne, dies of ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52.Details: bit.ly/3IVcO4Q BREAKINGAustralia cricket legend, Shane Warne, dies of ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52. Details: bit.ly/3IVcO4Q https://t.co/YtQkY8Ir8p Can't compute this. Desperately, desperately sad news. What a cricketer he was. Watching him bowl was mesmeric, even when he was skittling out England. An absolute genius at work. Can't believe it. RIP Warney twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… Can't compute this. Desperately, desperately sad news. What a cricketer he was. Watching him bowl was mesmeric, even when he was skittling out England. An absolute genius at work. Can't believe it. RIP Warney twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

Just gutting news.

RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦ @ShaneWarne ⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.Just gutting news.RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52. He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. https://t.co/RCUGuTU4Gm

talkSPORT @talkSPORT And what a life he lived...



RIP Shane Warne And what a life he lived...RIP Shane Warne https://t.co/FSwxVUxtT5

Warne's management team put out a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. The statement (via Fox Sports) reads as follows:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

It is a devastating blow for the cricketing fraternity in Australia. Hours before Warne passed away, the country learned about the demise of ex-wicketkeeper Rod Marsh. Marsh also died due to a heart attack, with Warne himself tweeting on the same.

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️

Shane Warne enjoyed a legendary cricketing career

Shane Warne was arguably one of Australia's finest cricketers ever. The leg-spinner took 708 Test wickets and 293 wickets in the One Day Internationals. The 52-year-old spinner was the first bowler to capture 700 wickets in Test match history and is currently the second-highest wicket taker in the format. Only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than him (800).

He is also the leading wicket taker in the history of the Ashes with 195 scalps to his name.

Warne also had a close connection with India. The Australian spinner captained Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the initial years of the tournament. He led RR to the title in the very first edition of the IPL back in 2008.

