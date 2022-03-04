Who said what: Football World mourns as Shane Warne dies aged 52 due to suspected heart attack

The footballing world united to mourn the passing away of Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne. The 52-year-old ex-cricketer passed away after a suspected heart attack whilst in Thailand.
Many famous personnel from the beautiful game took to social media to pay their homage to the recently deceased spinner. Football icons including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore amongst others tweeted regarding the same.
Here's what the footballing world had to say about Shane Warne:
Warne's management team put out a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. The statement (via Fox Sports) reads as follows:
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
It is a devastating blow for the cricketing fraternity in Australia. Hours before Warne passed away, the country learned about the demise of ex-wicketkeeper Rod Marsh. Marsh also died due to a heart attack, with Warne himself tweeting on the same.
Shane Warne enjoyed a legendary cricketing career
Shane Warne was arguably one of Australia's finest cricketers ever. The leg-spinner took 708 Test wickets and 293 wickets in the One Day Internationals. The 52-year-old spinner was the first bowler to capture 700 wickets in Test match history and is currently the second-highest wicket taker in the format. Only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than him (800).
He is also the leading wicket taker in the history of the Ashes with 195 scalps to his name.
Warne also had a close connection with India. The Australian spinner captained Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the initial years of the tournament. He led RR to the title in the very first edition of the IPL back in 2008.