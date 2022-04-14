“Who do you think won this one?” – KKR put up brilliant tweet revealing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans in their side

IPL outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have recently disclosed the names of two squad members who are avid Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi supporters. As per the tweet, Sam Billings is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sunil Narine is a Lionel Messi enjoyer.

The two superstars have ruled football with an iron fist for over 15 years. They have won every individual honor conceivable, shattering records left and right en route to unparalleled glory. Not only has the duo inspired generations of footballers, but their professionalism and lore of heroics have trickled down to other sports as well.

Cricket and football have always gone hand-in-hand, with the latter being used in almost all cricketing camps, either for recreational purposes or for endurance training. Being one of the most renowned teams on the circuit, it goes without saying that KKR also exposes their stars to the global game.

On Wednesday, the team’s official handle posted a picture of one such football session, showing Billings and Narine in action. The tweet included a cheeky poll for the fans, alongside the duo’s picture besides Ronaldo and Messi. Here’s what it read:

“Scenes when #LM10 fan and #CR7 fan take on each other 🤭

Who do you think won this one? 🤔”

While Narine has always been a cricketer, Billings had a small dalliance with football when he was young. The keeper-batter once turned down a trial for Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to go on a county tour.

AB de Villiers is a Lionel Messi fan while Virat Kohli prefers Cristiano Ronaldo

Former RCB teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are two of the most respected players of this generation. During their time together in Bangalore, they formed an enviable partnership, complementing each other perfectly on the pitch. However, when it comes to football, the duo worship different gods.

Atharv @Atharv7i Most goals scored against Barcelona : Cristiano Ronaldo (20)



Most runs scored against CSK : Virat Kohli (948)



Even after doing well, they have been let down on so many occasions, and have got more losses than wins against them Most goals scored against Barcelona : Cristiano Ronaldo (20)Most runs scored against CSK : Virat Kohli (948) Even after doing well, they have been let down on so many occasions, and have got more losses than wins against them https://t.co/6UcAdjRzJm

While the South African is an avid Messi fan, the former Indian skipper has a soft corner for Ronaldo. As per Crictracker, ABD loves the no-nonsense nature of the Argentine. In an old interview, he said:

“He is a no-nonsense player, doesn’t fake it out there. It’s all about the great skill he has and the ability to win games out of nowhere.”

Kohli, on the other hand, hails the Portuguese superstar’s mental strength. Speaking to Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube channel, the star batter admitted that he’d scan his brain if he woke up as CR7 one day.

The 33-year-old said:

“I’d do a scan of my brain and see from where all that mental strength comes from.”

