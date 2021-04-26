RCB star Devdutt Padikkal chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? This debate has been going on for the majority of the 21st century. Football fans across the world are always in constant debate on who is the greatest footballer of all time, Messi or Ronaldo.

The debate is so hotly contested that even sportsmen outside of football have an opinion on the same. In a short interview and game show with ESPN Cricinfo, Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal was asked who he would choose as football's greatest, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Who did RCB star Devdutt Padikkal choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal had no hesitation in picking current Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

When the host of the game show asked why he picked the Portuguese over the Argentinian star, Devdutt Padikkal said it was because he is a Manchester United fan.

Manchester United fans to this day have a strong affiliation with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star joined the Red Devils in 2003. Wearing the famous number 7 on his back, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved legendary status at Old Trafford. The Portuguese helped Manchester United win 3 Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League, against Chelsea in 2008.

Messi and Ronaldo are on another level 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XkpXEC9wJC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for Real Madrid in a world record €80 million deal. At Real Madrid he won 4 Champion Leagues and became Los Blancos' all-time leading goalscorer with 450 goals.

Football fans around the world will always have an opinion on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But in the end it will always come down to personal choice. Both players are legends of the game and deserve equal respect from football fans worldwide.

Advertisement

Also read: James Anderson chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi