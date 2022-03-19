Barcelona have no intention of signing PSG attacker this summer - Reports

Barcelona reportedly have no intention of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria this summer.

The 34-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team this season at the Parc des Princes. PSG are reportedly set to offload the Argentinian this summer. However, Barcelona are unlikely to be the next destination of Di Maria, who played for their arch-rivals Real Madrid for four years.

That is despite Eduardo Inda indicating that the former Manchester United forward could offer his services to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as Di Maria seeks a La Liga return.

OK Diario (via le 10 sport) has shot down the possibility of Di Maria moving to Catalonia, though, stating:

"(Angel) Di Maria is letting himself be loved. His contract with PSG ends onJune 30 and, through intermediaries, he is letting himself be loved by Barça and Atlético. With the azulgranas he has no options and with himAtleti may have them."

What are the other potential destinations for PSG winger Angel Di Maria?

Many clubs could be lining up to sign PSG's Di Maria.

Despite a move to Barcelona not likely for the Argentinian international, Di Maria may not be short of suitors should he leave PSG. A proposed return to Benfica has been touted.

Di Maria spent three years at Aguias, where he evolved into one of Europe's most highly regarded young wingers. He won the Portuguese League as well as the Portuguese League Cup twice. He departed for Real Madrid in 2010 but is admired by the Estadio da Luz faithful for his time at the club.

Newcastle United are also in the fray, following their Saudi-led consortium takeover in October making them the richest club in world football. They have already made some impressive signings, including Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for €16.9 million and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for €50.1 million.

Having seemingly staved off the threat of relegation, they are likely to contend with the Premier League top boys next season. Newcastle could view Di Maria as one who could help them in that regard. However, the player may not be enthused by a return to the Premier League, having endured a terrible campaign at Manchester United in 2014-15.

Di Maria could, however, be lured by the promise of UEFA Champions League football and play under his former manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. The Blues could be free to spend on new players once a purchase of the club goes through.

The west London side could target Di Maria as an experienced and much cheaper alternative to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, whom they have been tracking for a while.

