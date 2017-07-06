Manchester United target Borussia Dortmund sensation and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 6th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 06 Jul 2017, 21:22 IST

Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on one condition

Serie A

Danilo is wanted by Juventus and Chelsea

Juventus set to face stiff competition for Danilo

The Italian champions have made Real Madrid's Danilo their prime candidate to replace Dani Alves who is on his way to Manchester City. But Don Balon has now claimed that Chelsea will rival Juventus for Danilo's signature. The Brazilian is a criticised figure in Spain and hence wants out from Madrid. It is said that the Blues are ready to bid £22 million for the full-back which means that Juventus will have to match or increase the offer.

Chelsea agree terms with Antonio Rudiger

The Blues are close to agreeing to a deal for AS Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger. Caught offside report that Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with the defender and are ready to pay €38 million for his signature. He is expected to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will earn close to £90,000 per week. The West Londoners missed out on Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk and hence had to be satisfied with the German defender.

AC Milan reach an agreement to sell midfielder

Calciomercato reveals that AC Milan and Trabzonspor have reached a consensus over the sale of the Milan midfielder. The two clubs have reportedly agreed a €6 million fee for Juraj Kucka. The former Genoa star made 67 appearances for the Rossoneri during his time with the club. The personal terms are yet to be agreed between Kucka and Trabzonspor but it’s likely the deal will materialise soon.