Transfer news and rumours of the day - 20th June 2017

20 Jun 2017

Lucas Moura is frustrated with life at Paris Saint-Germain

Serie A

Serie A

Inter Milan keen on Paris Saint-Germain winger

Calciomercato report that Inter Milan have identified a perfect replacement for the departing Ivan Perisic. The Croatian has made up his mind about a move to Manchester United and Inter have decided to replace him with Lucas Moura. The PSG man is frustrated with his lack of minutes at the Parc des Princes and is desperate to leave. Inter can spend big this summer and will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the Brazilian winger.

Juventus and Dani Alves mutually decide to part ways

The Daily Mail understand that Juventus are ready to honour Dani Alves' wishing of leaving this summer and are ready to mutually terminate his contract. Earlier, Juventus wanted £5 million for the 34-year old but now have reversed that decision in a change of heart. Chelsea and Manchester City remain interested in the full-back.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ three choices of replacements for Dani Alves revealed

Alves was a crucial member of Massimiliano Allegri's team in Turin but with the Brazilian on his way to England, Juventus have to replace him with an able fullback/wingback. They were interested in Matteo De Sciglio but have now entered the race for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard wants to leave Arsenal this summer with FC Barcelona keen on a reunion. The third option for Juventus is Manchester United's Matteo Darmian who has previously been linked with them before he moved to England.