Transfer news and rumours of the day: 4th June, 2017

04 Jun 2017

Keita Balde has agreed to a summer move to Juventus

Serie A

Lazio striker agrees move to Juventus

Lazio's Keita Balde has been in the news recently with reports emerging that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the forward this summer. Keita has just one year left on his current deal which prompted the Reds to show interest in the striker but Sunday Express has now reported that Juventus have entered the race and have already agreed to personal terms with the player.

AC Milan favourites to sign Moussa Dembele

Sky Sports has claimed that AC Milan have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to the signature of Celtic's rising superstar, Moussa Dembele. The youngster was the catalyst for a treble for Celtic and AC Milan's new owners believe that Dembele can prove to be a huge success at San Siro.

Celtic can set a massive price tag on Dembele’s head this summer as the player does not have a release clause in his contract.