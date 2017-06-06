Transfer news and rumours of the day - 6th June 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 06 Jun 2017, 20:39 IST

Leonardo Bonucci is a summer target of Antonio Conte’s Blues

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 6, 2017:

Serie A

Juventus star man still on Chelsea's radar

The Sun claim that Antonio Conte is adamant on signing Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci this summer and is ready to spend a big chunk of his transfer kitty for the centre-back. The Bianconeri will be reluctant to sell their star man but if Chelsea do offer a humongous sum with lucrative personal wages for the player, the club and the player might be tempted by the offer. Chelsea are ready to spend £50 million on Bonucci and are also prepared to offer him £150,000 per week deal for four years.

Fiorentina announce new manager

Football Italia has confirmed that Fiorentina have sacked Paula Sousa and have replaced him with Stefano Pioli. Fiorentina announced in a club statement, "The new Gigliati boss has signed a contract which will tie him to his new club for two years with the option of a third." Pioli will be officially presented tomorrow in front of the club's loyal supporters. He was also a Fiorentina player in the past and made 156 appearances for the Viola between 1986 and 1995.