5 best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins you can use in-game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is now available, and players worldwide are rushing to the sandy map of Wrecked with some of the best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass skins. The season is packed with some of the most interesting features, thanks to the Fallout collaboration.

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is one of the most rewarding Battle Passes added recently, packed with tons of interesting outfits. Here are the 5 best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass skins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the 5 best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins

1) The Machinist

Get Nitro'd and jump into this season with The Machinist (Image via Epic Game)

The Machinist is one of the first skins and is unlocked when players purchase this season's Battle Pass. The outfit looks rugged and goes well with the theme of this season. You can get this item and take a joyride on one of the Mythic Nitro vehicles to dominate the new sandy map.

One of the best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass skins, The Machinist has multiple variants and is among the coolest options to use in this high-octane season. In-game, it is described as "Control your fire," which is appropriate for this Nitro-fuelled skin.

2) Ringmaster Scarr

Dominate the NIitrodrome with Ringmaster Scarr (Image via Epic Game)

The queen of Nitrodrome, Ringmaster Scarr, is an extremely cool cosmetic available in this action-packed season of Fortnite, which is rife with new features like vehicle mods.

This character has a fierce and unapologetic look, making this the perfect skin to head into battle with. This season offers special, alternate styles for such cosmetics, making it even more appealing.

Ringmaster Scarr is one of the three NPCs bosses available to players this season, and her Mythic Nitro car is one of the most powerful vehicles in this title.

3) T-60 Power Armor

Toss your opponents out of the way with this impenetrable skin (Image via Epic Game)

The T-60 Power Armor is one of the biggest highlights of the Fortnite-Fallout collaboration, and this skin has been sought out by fans since it arrived. This cosmetic is a legendary armor in the dystopian Fallout universe and fits the wasteland presented by this season. The item also comes with multiple styles and has sealed its place among the Gaming Legend Series.

4) Megalo Don

Claim your way to fame with the master of the Wastelanders (Image via Epic Game)

Among the best Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins, Megalo Don is the master of chaos and unbridled power this season. It beautifully replicates the formidable NPC boss on the map. Players can dive into the game donning this skin and pick up one of the coveted Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 to complete the menacing look.

5) Rust

Headbang your way to victory with Rust (Image via Epic Game)

Rust is one of the most badass skins that players can play as in this season. This cosmetic is the result of a between Fortnite and one of the greatest heavy metal bands, Metallica. It looks extremely cool when you're downing opponents and singing Nothing Else Matters in your head.

The Rust skin has multiple alternative styles and is one of the best cosmetics players can jump into this sandy new season of Wrecked with. All players can claim it via the Battle Pass.

