Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking for all modes will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime begins. The servers are scheduled to be live again by 6:30 am ET. This downtime will usher in one of the final major updates for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.As for content, the (v36.30) update will introduce a host of new features and items, including components and assets for the upcoming live event, as well as new content for Blitz Royale. The update is also set to add new cosmetics and collaborations in the Item Shop, based on the early patch notes.That said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) last?According to the past update trends of Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) will last approximately two and a half hours (150 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and is expected to be up and running by 6:30 AM ET.Here's when you can expect the servers to be back online across major time zones for the Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025):UTC (Coordinated Universal Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 10:30 amIST (Indian Standard Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 4:00 pmPST (Pacific Standard Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 3:30 amCET (Central European Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 12:30 pmGMT (Greenwich Mean Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 10:30 amJST (Japan Standard Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 7:30 pmCST (China Standard Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 6:30 pmNZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 10:30 pmKST (Korea Standard Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 7:30 pmSGT (Singapore Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 6:30 pmAEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 8:30 pmEpic Games will announce the completion of the downtime and the server status via a blog as well as social media announcements when the servers are back online. With Chapter 6 Season 3 drawing to a close, this Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) introduces some last-minute features and content leading up to the finale.Note: The downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.