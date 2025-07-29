Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

  • home icon
By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:01 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update)
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime and release countdown are two and a half hours (150 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will introduce an array of new features and items, including items for the upcoming live event as well as new content for Blitz Royale. It is also set to add an array of new cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for the v36.30 update.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime timer for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime will start early morning for those in the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will begin in the latter part of the day. Here are the timings:

  • 1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)
  • 3:00 am Central Time (CT)
  • 4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)
  • 10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime will start in the afternoon for Asia and surrounding time zones. For Japan and Australia, servers will go offline for maintenance in the evening. Here are the timings:

  • 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
  • 6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
  • 9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) release countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The servers after the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will go live in the early hours in most parts of the Americas and the afternoon in most of Europe and surrounding zones. Here are the timings:

  • 3:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
  • 5:30 am Central Time (CT)
  • 6:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 11:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
  • 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia

Downtime for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will end by early evening and early evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play at night. Here are the timings:

  • 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 6:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
  • 11:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)

