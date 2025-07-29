Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime and release countdown are two and a half hours (150 minutes) apart. The Fortnite downtime today (July 29, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM Eastern Time, while the servers are set to go live at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will introduce an array of new features and items, including items for the upcoming live event as well as new content for Blitz Royale. It is also set to add an array of new cosmetics in the Item Shop.Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for the v36.30 update.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime timer for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime will start early morning for those in the United States of America. For those in Europe, it will begin in the latter part of the day. Here are the timings:1:00 am Pacific Time (PT)3:00 am Central Time (CT)4:00 am Eastern Time (ET)8:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9:00 am Middle European Time (MET)10:00 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) downtime will start in the afternoon for Asia and surrounding time zones. For Japan and Australia, servers will go offline for maintenance in the evening. Here are the timings:1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)4:00 pm Singapore Time (SGT)5:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)6:00 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)9:00 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Also read: Fortnite OG Season 4 live event breakdownFortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe servers after the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will go live in the early hours in most parts of the Americas and the afternoon in most of Europe and surrounding zones. Here are the timings:3:30 am Pacific Time (PT)5:30 am Central Time (CT)6:30 am Eastern Time (ET)10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)11:30 am Middle European Time (MET)12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (v36.30) update will end by early evening and early evening in Asia. Those in Japan and Australia will be able to play at night. Here are the timings:4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)6:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)8:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)11:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and moreRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsAll Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them