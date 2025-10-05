Fortnite leak suggests Tron could be coming

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:58 GMT
Fortnite leaks
Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming collaboration with Tron (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leaker and data miner @NotPaloleaks suggest that the much-awaited Tron collaboration could be making its way to the game. With the film set to release soon, it seems that the developers have a partnership in store for gamers.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Tron in the Item Shop based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leaker @NotPaloleaks. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak hints at collaboration with upcoming sci-fi film Tron

The latest Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leaker @NotPaloleaks suggest that a collaboration with Tron could be in the works. The iconic sci-fi franchise has gained massive popularity over the years, becoming a cult classic symbol of the future. The leaker's post on the social media platform X was also shared by other popular miners such as @Hypex and @ShiinaBR.

According to the leaks and mined data, the Tron collaboration could be coming to the Item Shop on October 7, 2025. Additional data mined by the leaker states that the developers could be announcing the same on October 6, 2025. The mined assets also state that the collaboration could feature 2 dedicated Emotes apart from Outfits and other cosmetics.

Epic Games is known to collaborate with a host of franchises and universes, so it could come as no surprise that Tron gets added to the long list of partnerships in the game. With the release of Tron: Ares just around the corner, the Tron x Fortnite partnership could be the perfect way to promote the upcoming film.

However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the Tron collaboration could be added to the game. With some major updates and Fortnitemares content lined up in the coming weeks, players will have to wait for an announcement from the developers to see if the Fortnite leaks are indeed true.

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Edited by Sayendra Basu
