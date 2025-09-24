Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 24, 2025 20:16 GMT
Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle
Leaks have uncovered the contents of the upcoming Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle

A Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle is on its way, and its contents have been decrypted based on the leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @LooloWRLD and @SpushFNBR. With the official announcement by MrSavage on his stream just a day before, it seems the Icon Series skin and items are making their way to the game soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers such as @SpushFNBR and @LooloWRLD. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle leaked release date

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leaker @SpushFNBR, the Fantastic MrSavage Icon Series bundle could be making its way to the game on Friday, September 26, 2025. The popular Fortnite streamer is set to join the long line of Icons and fellow gamers in just about 24 hours.

With the official reveal by MrSavage on his YouTube stream on September 24, 2025, and posts by the game's social media accounts on X, it comes as no surprise that the developers want to add the collaboration right away. However, Epic Games has not officially confirmed the date yet.

Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle expected price and items

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on the popular streamer could make its way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 2800 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:

  • MrSavage Outfit+LEGO Style: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Savage Siren Outfit+LEGO Style: 1,200 V-Bucks
  • 200 IQ Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Siren Legacy Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Savage’s Striker Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
  • Siren’s Slicer Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
  • Get Cooked Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • Skill Scanner Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • Savage Lava Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

As with any other in-game bundle and collaboration, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics based on MrSavage individually instead of obtaining the full set. Despite the official announcement from the developers, players will have to wait for the items to arrive in the Item Shop to see the final prices of all items and the overall Fortnite MrSavage Icon Series bundle.

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

