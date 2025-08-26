How to get Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away a Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free to celebrate the newest v37.10 update for mobile players. Players can get their hands on this free cosmetic by simply completing a few missions in the game, making it rather easy to cop the item.Here's how you can get the Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free and add another unique cosmetic to your locker.Guide to get the Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for freeEpic Games is giving away the Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free to celebrate the new v37.10 update that introduces an array of new features, such as the Roly Poly, Front Man skin, and more. The developers are giving a free Outfit to mobile players, and they can claim it from Fortnite on Android and iOS devices only.Players will simply need to complete in-game quests and play on mobile devices to earn 100,000 XP and claim the Thrilldiver skin in Fortnite for free. It must be noted that this offer is exclusive to mobile devices and cannot be completed using platforms like PCs, PlayStation, or other consoles.While Android players can simply download the Epic Games launcher and install Fortnite, it is a bit more complicated for those using Apple devices. Apple users will need to reside in the U.S or the E.U. region to download and install the mobile application to play Fortnite. Once downloaded, log in with your Epic Games account and play the game to get your hands on this free Outfit. While the developers have not given a concrete ending date for this giveaway, players are recommended to dive into the game and complete the quest before it expires. Once gamers are done with your mission, they will be able to claim the item and equip it right away or use it later.Epic Games has given away an array of cosmetics and items this season, ranging from the free Goldskull Peel Back Bling for purchases on the web Item Shop to a host of skins and Wraps during the Twitch launch reward. Now, players have the chance to claim the Thrilldiver skin and add to their ever-expanding collection.Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory UmbrellaRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite