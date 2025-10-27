Where to find the Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

The much-awaited season of Shock 'N Awesome is drawing to a close, and developers have added the Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 to tease the next segment. This unique structure is based on the iconic treehouse of horrors from the franchise and can be visited with ease.

Here's how to find the Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and check out the unique Easter egg inside it.

Guide to finding the Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Head over to the marked location to find the Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Epic Games has added the iconic Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 as a teaser to the upcoming season. The majority of leaks and speculations suggest that the upcoming segment in the game's plot is set to feature the iconic world of Homer and Marge, and this unique structure is the latest hint that all but confirms it.

The Simpsons treehouse in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 can be located at the far end of Creepy Camps, at the location marked above. Simply head over to the cliff at the edge of the location to find the structure. The unique cel-shaded design and iconic design are hard to miss amidst the regular visuals of the game.

The television in the treehouse shows iconic moments and references from the world of Simpsons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once you approach the Simpsons treehouse of horrors, you can mantle and climb inside the structure. After you enter the treehouse, you will find a solitary television in the room that displays static. While the screen mostly shows static, it is frequently interrupted by fragments from the franchise and shots from the animated series.

Additionally, visiting the Simpsons treehouse will also complete the 'Investigate the mysterious anomaly quest' and grant you 20,000 XP if you have not completed the mission already. With Chapter 6 Season 4 near its end, gamers will have to wait for an official confirmation or teaser from the developers regarding what's next.

