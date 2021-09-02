NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2021: 3 Challengers for Patrick Surtain II 

Being a defensive rookie in the NFL is difficult. As the league's rules skew towards offense and the preseason program gets shorter, it's not a surprise when a defensive rookie struggles.

The Denver Broncos followed the Detroit Lions by drafting a cornerback with their top ten pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Surtain is currently the favorite to win the defensive rookie of the year award. However, he'll face tough competition from these three defensive rookies.

Contenders for defensive rookie of the year

#1 - Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons may be the most exciting defensive rookie of 2021. The Penn State alum is a violent game wrecker with elite physical tools. Parsons impressed onlookers and teammates during his first training camp.

Coach Mike McCarthy penciled Parsons in to play a strong-side linebacker role on Dallas' base 4-3 front. Only injury can stop Parsons from not starting the NFL opener against Tampa Bay.

Parsons is a speedy, powerful, and aggressive linebacker. It's a potent mix that makes him the best linebacker prospect since Luke Kuechly. Parsons is a clean and willing tackler; he has a good nose for the run game. He should shine in the tackle box. His speed should allow him to match tight ends in pass coverage.

Add all that to versatility, and Parsons could put the NFL on notice. Dan Quinn might use him as a disguised blitzer, drop him into coverage, or use him as an edge rusher. As more defenses embrace versatility, Parsons' skill-set and mindset make him the number one contender for defensive rookie of the year. The defensive rookie owns all the tools to become extraordinary.

Micah Parsons is a LB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 2103 LB from 1987 to 2021.



Updated as I had his broad mixed up with Oweh (not that it dropped him much).https://t.co/dKkx5L2ZTQ #RAS pic.twitter.com/eFheUqC1gH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2021

#2 - Joe Tryon, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Getting drafted by the Bucs is the best thing for any defensive rookie. Todd Bowles is a superb defensive coordinator, and the veteran leaders in that unit make defensive rookie acclimatization easier.

Joe Tryon is a classic sideline-to-sideline linebacker with plenty of energy. The wiry linebacker should initially start as the second choice behind Shaq Barrett in the outside linebacker role. However, that may change. Barrett is a lot older, and the Bucs won't pay him another bumper contract. Tryon's played well in the preseason; he's displayed a desire to get the quarterback and good speed on the edge.

Furthermore, Bowles doesn't expect his outside backers to play as stand-up pass-rushers. The defensive coordinator covets multi-dimensional players at the linebacker position. Tryon is a stout run defender, plus he can fly around the field making tackles. Add all that to his evident pass-rushing ability, and Tryon is a veritable spark plug on defense. People should keep an eye on this defensive rookie.

#3 - Paulson Adebo, CB, New Orleans

Paulson Adebo flew quietly over draft weekend. The Saints scooped him up as a new piece for their defensive backfield. Adebo's long-term future may see him play on the outside. His speed, length and agility make him an ideal fit to play opposite Marshon Lattimore.

In 2021, Adebo is likely to start in the slot. The Saints love using sub-packages on base downs. Therefore, Adebo should see enough action to charge the defensive rookie of the year award. Adebo's agility should help him move into the slot role, plus his speed will match his opponents.

Lastly, Adebo is a jackal for the ball. He is aggressive and makes plays that affect the game. Adebo will make mistakes due to his attacking nature; conversely, he'll also make game-changing plays. The former wide receiver turned cornerback is a quality fit for New Orleans, and he's got the requisite skills to succeed.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar