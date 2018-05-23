NFL 2018: Top 12 Fantasy Quarterbacks

A look at the top 12 ranked QBs for the upcoming season

Brad Sinclair-Jones CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 06:27 IST

This year saw an influx of QBs drafted in the first round

Quarterbacks are the centerpiece of all NFL teams. They run the offense and their play ultimately decides how well their team will do in a season.

This year saw an influx of QBs drafted in the first round, including Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and the numer one overall pick, Baker Mayfield.

Although they are great prospects, I don't expect any of them to be in the top 20 QBs in terms of Fantasy Football. Here take a look at my top 12 QBs for the upcoming season.

12 Andrew Luck – Indianapolis Colts – 2017 total = 0

Luck is one of the best QB's in the league

Andrew Luck didn’t see the field in the 2017 season due to his persistent shoulder injury, despite the Colts getting everyone’s hopes up in the preseason.

Talent-wise, Luck is one of the best QBs in the league. In his five previous seasons, he has been selected to three pro-bowls including the 2014 season, where he led the league in passing touchdowns with 40.

He also has the most passing yards thrown by a rookie QB, and the most passing yards in a single game, 433 against the Dolphins in 2012.

He has been a great fantasy asset for the years he has been in the league and will look to continue that trend when he returns.

Luck will be returning to a weak Colts team, but his addition will lift the team immensely and may have them challenging again in an already competitive AFC South.

Last year, Russell Wilson topped the QB charts with 347.9 fantasy points. In Luck’s last full season in 2016, he totaled 382 points.

This shows the talent is there, he just needs the health to go with it. If Luck can play the whole season, then he can easily crack the top five in this list.

But, with some uncertainty over his week one availability, 12 is the highest I can rank him.