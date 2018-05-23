Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    NFL 2018: Top 12 Fantasy Quarterbacks

    A look at the top 12 ranked QBs for the upcoming season

    Brad Sinclair-Jones
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 06:27 IST
    216


    Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
    This year saw an influx of QBs drafted in the first round

    Quarterbacks are the centerpiece of all NFL teams. They run the offense and their play ultimately decides how well their team will do in a season.

    This year saw an influx of QBs drafted in the first round, including Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and the numer one overall pick, Baker Mayfield.

    Although they are great prospects, I don't expect any of them to be in the top 20 QBs in terms of Fantasy Football. Here take a look at my top 12 QBs for the upcoming season.

    12 Andrew Luck – Indianapolis Colts – 2017 total = 0

    NFL: JAN 01 Jaguars at Colts
    Luck is one of the best QB's in the league

    Andrew Luck didn’t see the field in the 2017 season due to his persistent shoulder injury, despite the Colts getting everyone’s hopes up in the preseason.

    Talent-wise, Luck is one of the best QBs in the league. In his five previous seasons, he has been selected to three pro-bowls including the 2014 season, where he led the league in passing touchdowns with 40.

    He also has the most passing yards thrown by a rookie QB, and the most passing yards in a single game, 433 against the Dolphins in 2012.

    He has been a great fantasy asset for the years he has been in the league and will look to continue that trend when he returns.

    Luck will be returning to a weak Colts team, but his addition will lift the team immensely and may have them challenging again in an already competitive AFC South.

    Last year, Russell Wilson topped the QB charts with 347.9 fantasy points. In Luck’s last full season in 2016, he totaled 382 points.

    This shows the talent is there, he just needs the health to go with it. If Luck can play the whole season, then he can easily crack the top five in this list.

    But, with some uncertainty over his week one availability, 12 is the highest I can rank him.

    NFL New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Tom Brady
    Page 1 of 12 Next
    NFL 2018: Top 12 0.5 PPR NFL Fantasy Tight Ends
    RELATED STORY
    NFL Draft 2018: Teams with most riding on draft
    RELATED STORY
    Linus Of Hollywood On His Passion For The Green Bay Packers
    RELATED STORY
    NFL 2018: Top 12 0.5 PPR NFL Fantasy Wide Receivers
    RELATED STORY
    NFL 2018: Rookie RB Rankings
    RELATED STORY
    All NFL Trades so far
    RELATED STORY
    NFL Draft 2018: Analysis of NFC North division teams'...
    RELATED STORY
    The New England Patriots took an interesting approach in...
    RELATED STORY
    Tom Brady's agent expects Patriots QB to play in 2018
    RELATED STORY
    NFL Draft: Rudolph, Hernandez, Landry among best...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...