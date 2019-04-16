×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NFL: Russell Wilson agrees to mega extension deal to become highest paid player

Eli Canfield
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    16 Apr 2019, 22:45 IST

Russell Wilson's new deal is unprecedented
Russell Wilson's new deal is unprecedented

Just before the self-imposed deadline clock was about to strike, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on a massive contract extension that makes Wilson the highest paid player in the NFL. The deal was struck just past midnight on the west coast.

The new deal is a four-year $140 million deal, with $107 million guaranteed, making it the largest contract in NFL history. On top of all that, Wilson received a very generous $65 million signing bonus, also the largest in NFL history. Wilson's contract now runs for the next five years, with a total of up to $157 million coming his way if he meets each of his incentives.

Wilson's new contract continues the trend of contracts in the NFL getting richer and richer. Kirk Cousins set the market last offseason when he and the Minnesota Vikings agreed on a three year $84 million deal, all of which was guaranteed.


Matt Ryan followed up by agreeing with the Atlanta Falcons a five year $130 million deal, which was then shortly passed by the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers when they agreed upon a four year $134 million deal to keep him in Green Bay for the rest of his career. Wilson has now set the new bar, which is very high. $107 dollars guaranteed is unheard of in the NFL, and a $65 million signing bonus is unprecedented.

Now that he has taken care of his contractual situation, Wilson and his team will look forward to the 2019 campaign after coming off a surprising 2018 season. The Seahawks finished 10-6 last season, with many writing them off after an 0-2 start. Pete Carroll and Russ Wilson will have to continue to carry the load in the Pacific Northwest, but that hasn't been a bad thing at all.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NFL Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons Russell Wilson Matt Ryan NFL
Eli Canfield
CONTRIBUTOR
Hi, my name is Eli Canfield. I am currently a student at the University of Southern Maine studying Communications/Sports Media, in hopes of one day becoming a sports journalist. I hope you enjoy my articles. You can follow me on Twitter at @CanfieldEli to stay up to date on my blog: https://canfieldeli.wixsite.com/sportsreport Thanks for reading!
Opinion: What can the Dallas Cowboys do to help Dak Prescott take his game to the next level
RELATED STORY
7 Gay NFL Football Players
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Understanding EFLI - 7 tips to enjoy the game of American football and EFLI better
RELATED STORY
The most famous nicknames in American Football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 American football movies of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 20 most funny quotes: Part 1
RELATED STORY
Invention of American Football
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football Schedule - Week 4
RELATED STORY
Coach Steve Spurrier on the Gators, LSU, Dos Equis & coaching the Orlando Apollos 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us