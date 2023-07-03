$1 billion worth GTA 6 yet to receive a release date announcement despite multiple leaks on internet

Gaming industry giant, Rockstar Games, has remained incredibly silent regarding their next big title, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. While its development was vaguely confirmed by a tweet in February 2022, no further information has been conveyed to the fans since. Despite that, multiple leaks and insider information suggest that its release could be as far as two years away.

In fact, some also think that the game's development cost could be worth a billion dollars. However, the official name of Rockstar's next title is still unknown, let alone a release date. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of GTA 6 finally being announced later this year.

Rockstar Games is yet to make an official GTA 6 release date announcement despite multiple leaks

Even though there is a lot of excitement surrounding Rockstar Games' next title, the developer is yet to announce an official GTA 6 release date.

Back when its existence was confirmed in early 2022, Rockstar assured fans that further information will be shared when they are ready. However, just a few months later, around 90 video clips containing the game's development footage got leaked online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Although Rockstar responded quickly, the majority of the gaming community had already gotten an unofficial first look at their upcoming title by then. While many were still skeptical about the GTA 6 leaks, the gaming studio once again took to Twitter to confirm the legitimacy of the footage.

Interestingly, the visual effects of the Grand Theft Auto sequel looked quite impressive for an in-progress game. Hence, many started wondering about its possible development cost.

Oddly enough, popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, INTER, believes that it could even be worth one billion dollars, making it the most expensive video game ever made.

No matter how outrageous that sum may seem, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online have made a ton of money in the last decade. In fact, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, confirmed in their recent earnings call that the game had sold over 180 million copies to date.

This amount could be a major contribution towards the development of the next title. Additionally, Take-Two also announced an anticipated eight billion dollar Net-Bookings revenue around Fiscal Year 2025.

This could very well be a by-product of Grand Theft Auto 6's release, given the popularity of the franchise. Interestingly, this also coincides with the possible release window that reputed insider, Tez2, suggested for the next game.

According to him, Rockstar could release their next title anywhere between late 2024 to early 2025, which is the likely timeframe of Fiscal Year 2025.

As far as a reveal is concerned, Tez2 believes that an official GTA 6 announcement could arrive during Grand Theft Auto Online's 10-year anniversary later this year.

While the game's 10th anniversary is still a few months away, players can utilize a few GTA Online money glitches to stock up their Maze Bank accounts with millions of in-game dollars.

Poll : 0 votes