10 popular myths in GTA Online that you must know

GTA Online has picked up a long collection of myths over its long run of more than a decade now. While a few of such claims have turned out to be facts and not myths, the vast majority are made up to troll the fanbase. Some are even born out of simple misunderstandings. In this article, we will be focusing on some popular myths from GTA Online.

For instance, there's no vehicle called the Karin Snipe, holding a Jerry Can while your player is on fire doesn't explode the Jerry Can, and you can't throw back a grenade by shooting at it.

These, and several other myths from the game that have been debunked by fans are listed below.

Note: The entries in this list are arranged in no particular order.

10 debunked myths from GTA Online

1) You can ride the surfboards at the beach

Surfboards don't work in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the beaches of Los Santos have plenty of surfboards, these are nothing but props. Fans expect this to be a feature in GTA 6, but it simply doesn't work in Grand Theft Auto Online. If you keep shoving them with the Up-n-Atomizer, they simply sink into the ocean.

2) You don't take fall damage in pools

All water bodies have fall damage (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you jump from a high enough point that can normally kill your player character in GTA Online, it doesn't matter what you fall on. This goes for pools and any other body of water as well. Fall damage will always work, no matter where you fall into.

3) The Karin Snipe

The Karin Snipe was a made-up story (Image via Know Your Meme)

There's no vehicle called the Karin Snipe in GTA Online; it was meant as a hoax to troll players. The name itself is a reference to the "snipe hunt," a practical joke where the victim is made to believe in a mythical animal called the snipe. The victim is then encouraged to find and hunt down this creature.

4) Taking too many pictures of NPCs makes them hostile

The NPCs can sometimes seem broken (Image via Rockstar Games)

While NPCs in GTA Online will often react to the most mundane of things, this one simply isn't true. You can take as many pictures of an NPC as you want to; they simply won't care.

5) You can fire rockets through a vehicle with its doors opened

This isn't true because there's an invisible hitbox for the vehicle which doesn't care if the doors are open or not. Once the rocket reaches the spot near the vehicle where it's meant to cause damage, it will explode.

6) Grenades thrown at you can be shot back

You'll need to exercise caution if you're going to try this out; grenades aren't a plaything after all. Nevertheless, this is false as the grenade doesn't bounce back when shot. Unfortunately, it doesn't explode this way either.

7) The Up-n-Atomizer can derail the roller coaster

The Leviathan has a different paint job in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's a small roller coaster in GTA 5 and its online counterpart called The Leviathan. You'll find it at the Pleasure Pier, a playground in Del Perro Pier. While you can ride this thing, there's no derailing it, no matter which weapon you use.

8) It's impossible to jump over Fort Zancudo with a car

You can buy a Hangar at Fort Zancudo (Image via Rockstar Games)

This isn't true because if you use one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, you can easily make the jump across Fort Zancudo. This is only possible at a certain spot, where there's a ramp-like section of land next to the tunnel in the Great Ocean Highway.

9) Holding a Jerry Can while on fire causes it to explode

Jerry Cans are unique to Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While this should have been made a feature just for the sake of realism, the Jerry Can doesn't explode when you're on fire and holding it in GTA Online. Another fact related to the Jerry Can is that it works even in the rain; you can use it to drop fuel which can then be ignited, no matter how bad the weather is.

10) The Musket has the same range as the Sniper Rifle

The Musket doesn't compare to the Sniper Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is completely false, and thankfully so, for the sake of realism. The Musket is put in the Shotguns category in GTA Online, which goes to explain its terrible accuracy. Comparing it to the Sniper Rifle is simply absurd.

