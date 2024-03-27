10 rarest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 (and how to get them)

The list of rarest cars in GTA 5 Online is pretty long. Some spawn at specific locations during a certain timeframe, others are only made available during a particular time of the year, and some require attaining exceedingly high levels in Arena War. Driving the rarest cars in GTA 5 Online around in public lobbies can make you stand out from other players.

Let's take a look at 10 of the rarest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 and how to get them.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinions.

Declasse Tornado Mariachi and 9 other rarest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 and how to get them

1) Albany Lurcher

The 1967 Cadillac Funeral Coach-inspired Albany Lurcher can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $650,000. However, it is only made available during the annual Halloween special event.

2) Albany Franken Stange

The Albany Franken Stange is an intriguing variant of the vintage Albany Roosevelt. It has an exposed engine and is one of the best-sounding cars in GTA Online.

Those interested can buy it for $550,000, but just like the Albany Lurcher, the Franken Stange is only available during the annual Halloween special event.

3) Imponte Phoenix

The Imponte Phoenix is a sleek Muscle Car that has also appeared in the series' old titles like GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and Vice City Stories.

It can only be acquired in GTA Online by stealing it from NPCs. Those interested should look for it in areas like Terminal, Maze Bank Arena, Cypress Flats, and East Vinewood parking.

4) Declasse Tornado Mariachi

The Declasse Tornado Mariachi is a dilapidated variant of a standard Declasse Tornado. However, what makes this car unique are the Mariachi hat and guitars stored at the back.

It spawns near the Altruist Camp in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness at 7 PM (in-game time) and can be stolen.

5) Lost MC Slamvan

The Lost MC Slamvan or the Vapid Lost Slamvan is a unique variant of the Vapid Slamvan themed around The Lost MC.

While players can get it for free in GTA Online as a Mystery Prize by spinning The Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino, the odds of getting this specific vehicle are extremely low, making it one of the rarest cars in GTA 5 Online.

6) Modded Imponte Ruiner

Next on the list of the rarest cars in GTA 5 Online is the Modded Imponte Ruiner. It spawns outside of the Los Santos Customs outlet in Burton.

However, you will need to drive past this location several times in a standard Imponte Ruiner that can be stolen from NPCs to have this rare variant spawn.

7) Purple Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Although players can purchase an Ubermacht Sentinel XS from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $60,000, its rare purple variant can be stolen. This rare variant of the Sentinel XS only spawns at night in West Vinewood (the specific location is shown in the video above).

Notably, it can be equipped with HSW upgrades in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to increase its top speed to 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h).

8) Vapid Clown Van

The Vapid Clown Van sports a distinct Fiddler The Clown livery. It is a Pegasus Vehicle that can be acquired for free as a bonus reward by reaching Sponsorship Tier 75 in Arena War, which can take a lot of time.

9) BF Space Docker

The BF Space Docker is one of the most unique-looking vehicles in GTA Online, and it can be acquired by reaching Arena War's Sponsorship Tier 500.

Interestingly, this vehicle is also available in GTA 5 story mode and can be obtained after completing the side mission called The Final Frontier.

10) Stanley Tractor

The Stanley Tractor is an unattractive rusted vehicle but is one of the rarest cars in GTA 5 Online as it only gets unlocked upon reaching Sponsorship Tier 1000 in Arena War.

Reaching this level will take several hours. Those having time to spare while waiting for the GTA 6 release date might want to take up time-consuming activity.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think you can attain Sponsorship Tier 1000 in Arena War? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion