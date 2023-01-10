10 things which GTA 6 should include when it releases

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in recent times, and it is probably the most requested title in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games released the latest installment in September 2013, and fans eagerly await the next title.

While the gaming studio has assured fans that the game is well under development, the community is also anticipating several new additions, improvements, and an overall fresh feel to the game. There have also been several fan theories and rumors that have added to the excitement.

This article lists ten features that Rockstar Games should consider incorporating into GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

New vehicles and 9 other things Rockstar Games should consider adding to GTA 6

1) Multiple locations

The first and most requested feature in GTA 6 is the addition of multiple locations and maps. Although there are two maps in Grand Theft Auto 5, San Andreas and North Yankton, only the former is primarily accessible to players.

The developers of the upcoming title should consider including multiple locations and allowing players to access them in free roam.

2) Better AI

While GTA 5 has some of the best AI responses in the industry, the next iteration is expected to improve the AI further and provide a positive experience. Rockstar Games has significantly improved NPC AI throughout its games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being the current pinnacle of the studio's capabilities. Fans anticipate an even more realistic AI in the upcoming game.

3) Modern-day storyline

The plot of Grand Theft Auto 6 should include a contemporary setting. Rockstar has occasionally selected earlier eras for their games in the past. While fans praised those games for their overall execution, the next game is expected to occur in a modern setting with more relatable factors.

4) More accessible buildings

Rockstar Games should include more accessible buildings in GTA 6. Although the number of accessible buildings in recent games is higher than in most 3D-era games, the developers removed some essential buildings in the latest title, such as restaurants, internet cafes, fast food joints, and many more.

5) New vehicles

The upcoming game is also expected to include new and modern vehicles. The developers should prioritize adding more regional and contemporary vehicles for a truly immersive experience.

6) Calling mechanic for personal vehicle

GTA 5 introduced personal vehicles to the franchise, and its multiplayer version introduced calling the mechanic to deliver your vehicle. In the upcoming game, players expect the same story mode feature to have a reliable travel option.

7) Calling Lester to remove cops

One of the most valuable features of Grand Theft Auto Online is the ability to contact Lester and have him remove any wanted levels. While the single-player version lacks this feature, Grand Theft Auto 4 includes it in Story Mode. In the upcoming game, it will be beneficial for players if they can call someone to remove cops.

8) Eating snacks for health

Combat missions in the game can be intense, and players require consistent sources of health replenishment. Rockstar Games should incorporate the snack-eating feature from GTA Online into the upcoming game. This feature will allow players to engage in intense combat without fear of losing their lives.

9) Expanded Mini-map

GTA 6 should have an expanded mini-map, similar to Grand Theft Auto Online. In Grand Theft Auto 5, the mini-map only zooms out a little, which can sometimes be inconvenient. Players may find it easier to navigate their way around with an expanded mini-map.

10) Single-player DLCs

Lastly, Rockstar should consider adding single-player DLCs to GTA 6. Despite being one of the most requested gameplay additions by fans, the current Story Mode game lacks any DLCs. While the gaming studio is unlikely to include it in the current game, the feature should be considered for the upcoming game.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes