10 unique vehicle mods for GTA 5 in 2022

The modding community has brought many interesting elements to GTA 5, thus keeping the players immersed in the gameplay with the same enthusiasm and, at times, even more. Mods not only make the game exciting but also incorporate those features that the players have been missing in their current gameplay.

Vehicle mods are one such mod that has many exciting vehicles as well as features that players can either add on or replace. This article talks about ten such unique vehicle mods that Grand Theft Auto 5 players should try at least once.

From subway train to stealth bomber, here are 10 unique vehicle mods for GTA 5 (2022)

1) Police Gauntlet Hellfire

The creator of the mod is noisiak.

The Police Gauntlet Hellfire mod brings the iconic police car to GTA Online for players to play with. The custom handling option gives diverse options to the players to make it exciting the way they want.

Apart from that, the mod also provides a Call Sign System, an option to unmark the car, breakable windows, and dirt mapping features that give an exhilarating feel to the players when using the mod.

2) Dodge Charger RT HEMI (FnF9) 1966

The creator of the mod is iKX3 Mods.

This mod brings the muscle power of the Dodge Charger into the streets of Los Santos. The mod is based on the car model of CSR 2. It comes with a fully-functional steering wheel, working dials, two doors, and even hands on the steering wheel for more realism. Players can also customize the paint job for different parts of the mod, which makes it customized.

3) International Pro MRAP armored

The creator of the mod is bbmm__20.

This mod brings one of the highest-quality military vehicles into the world of GTA 5. The mod military car has a demining device and a mine detector at the front of the car. Since the vehicle is fully armored, players won't have to worry much about any chaos in Los Santos. The unique body design of the vehicle makes it a must-have for players who want to try new yet different things.

4) Nissan 350z

The creator of the mod is ThRash.

The creator gives a whole new experience in the GTA 5 world, where players can bring a brand new Nissan 350z 2003 into the game. Features like functional mirrors, dials, functional lights and a hands-on steering wheel make the mod gameplay a bit more realistic than the other mods. Moreover, the drift and handling ability of the car will bring the same level of excitement as its real-life counterpart.

5) F/A-18F Super Hornet

The mod was created by SkylineGTRFreak

This mod brings a realistic aircraft inspired by the real-life F/A-18E/F Super Hornet into the skies of Los Santos. Players can hop in and fly the plane and enjoy the foldable wings in the F/A-18F Super Hornet controlled by VTOL nozzles which can be handled manually. The mod version includes a cockpit with working gauges, along with a few tuning options and a variety of different liveries.

6) Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ 1994

The creator of the mod is Yongg.

The mod brings the classic Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ into the world of GTA 5 with exciting features, giving it a unique upgrade vehicle to collect for players. This mod allows players to roam around Los Santos with a functioning gauge, breakable glass, and other main game functions. There are also extra sets of rear license plates for players to choose from and customize the mod.

7) Lockheed Darkstar from Top Gun: Maverick

The mod was created by SkylineGTRFreak.

This mod brings in a new jet-fighter from the movie Top Gun: Maverick for GTA 5. The jet has a lot of basic GTA features, making it a one-of-a-kind vehicle to play with. The mod provides working landing gear for the jet. It comes with a detailed cockpit, a supply of working cannons, and missiles for combat. The body uses a combination of normal and specular textures for a more realistic appearance.

8) Los Santos Subway Train

The mod is the creation of Officer_Brown.

This mod is one of the most unique mods delivered by the modding community in GTA 5 that gives the players a whole new experience in Los Santos. With this mod, players can add the Los Santos Subway Train to the open world of the game. The inclusion of a functional Subway Train can either be a replacement or an add-on, depending on the choice of the players.

9) A-12A Avenger II Navy Stealth Bomber

The mod was created by SkylineGTRFreak.

The A-12A Avenger II Navy Stealth Bomber is most commonly known as Flying Dorito among the players. It is a unique triangular aircraft and is based on a real-life aircraft. Players can now fold their wing tips up and down and deploy arresting hooks and in-flight refueling sticks. It includes six customized skins and has openable weapon bays and multi-livery abilities.

10) Operbus Mercedes Benz Contemporaneo

The mod was created by FwCo.

This mod gives GTA 5 players a unique gameplay experience while driving the Operbus Mercedes Benz Contemporaneo, as the mod has exciting bus simulator features installed in the vehicle. The functional mirrors, hands-on steering wheel, and breakable as well as tinted glass features give the rider a realistically intense vibe when driving the vehicle. There are also paint options available for the body and interior of the bus. A must-one for players to try.

To sum it up, the modding community never fails to impress the GTA 5 fanbase. With more than a thousand vehicle mods available, a few mods like the ones mentioned above are unique and quite engaging, providing a whole new level of interest in the gameplay without interrupting the storyline.

