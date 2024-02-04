3 of the best GTA games that deserve a remake for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA games hold a special place in the hearts of gamers. The series has a long and rich history. Rockstar Games has released 13 standalone titles, with a few of them receiving a remastered version for modern platforms such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, many titles are yet to be upgraded and playable on modern consoles or PCs.

This article lists three of the best GTA games that Rockstar Games should consider remaking and remastering for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

3 noteworthy GTA games that Rockstar Games should remake for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

1) Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in the series that deserves a remake. The GTA 4 remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has been one of the most talked about topics in the community for years. Previously, there were instances when fans thought Rockstar Games would finally remake the game. However, the studio hasn’t shared an official word on this matter.

After releasing Grand Theft Auto 6, the development studio should consider revamping the 2008 title so that the entire HD trilogy is updated to modern gaming standards. As of 2024, Grand Theft Auto 4 is 16 years old and has aged. There are many fascinating things in GTA 4 that new gamers would love to try. However, its outdated graphics deters players from trying it out.

Therefore, Rockstar should consider remaking the original Grand Theft Auto 4 game to at least meet the standards of The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC, which has better visuals compared to its predecessors.

2) GTA Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is a forgotten game that only OG fans remember playing. Rockstar Games first released it on the PlayStation Portable and later ported it to the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. Unfortunately, the game never saw the light of day for PC and Xbox consoles.

However, there are many reasons to replay GTA Liberty City Stories in 2024. Thus, Rockstar Games should consider remaking it for all modern gaming platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The most recent version of the game is available on Google’s Android, released in 2016. A new remake of the game to suit modern gaming standards should be considered by the developers after releasing GTA 6.

As the name implies, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is based on Liberty City and acts as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto 3. Since Rockstar Games has worked on the City of Liberty multiple times throughout the series, the Liberty City Stories APK version should get its successor in the form of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

3) GTA Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories is another 3D Universe title that was out of the limelight with time. While Liberty City Stories was ported to Android and iOS platforms, Vice City Stories is only available on the PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3. It is one of the most prominent titles of the series and deserves a remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It was first released in 2006 as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since the City of Vice is getting an HD Universe makeover with the release of GTA 6, Vice City Stories should also be remastered to be playable on modern gaming platforms.

There is no doubt that the HD Universe Vice City map will have references and Easter eggs from the 3D Universe titles. While most players will understand the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City references, only a few will understand Vice City Stories. Thus, the latter should have a remake after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

