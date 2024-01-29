3 features GTA 6 should adopt from Cyberpunk 2077

GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated title in video game history. It has been a hot topic in the gaming community long before its existence was officially confirmed. Another title that enjoyed a comparable level of hype was CD Projekt Red's 2020 release, Cyberpunk 2077. Although it failed to meet the expectations initially, things have changed for the better in recent times.

In fact, the title has become much more enjoyable after its 2.0 Update, and Rockstar Games' long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel can take some inspiration from it. With that said, let's take a look at three features that Grand Theft Auto 6 should adopt from Cyberpunk 2077.

Melee combat finishers and 2 other features that GTA 6 should adopt from Cyberpunk 2077

1) Lifepaths

Cyberpunk 2077 players must select one of the three Lifepaths offered at the beginning of the game: Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo. This determines their character's backstory. Lifepaths differ mainly in terms of the game's prologue, and selecting a different option can make each replay session somewhat unique.

A similar feature can be adopted in Grand Theft Auto 6, asking players to choose between Lucia or the alleged second protagonist, Jason, to begin the game. Both could have separate introductory missions and storylines until they cross paths. Not only would this be interesting to see, but it would also contribute towards GTA 6 story mode's replayability.

Lucia and the alleged male lead character, Jason, in the title's debut trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, Rockstar can incorporate Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue choice feature and have it affect the story arc and the ending to some extent. Alternatively, the studio can have players' actions impact the ending to some degree like it did in its 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

2) Melee combat finishers

The varied fighting animations made melee combat one of the more fun features of GTA 4. However, Rockstar Games took a step back in this department in Grand Theft Auto 5, overly simplifying the hand-to-hand combat.

Grand Theft Auto 6 must improve significantly in this area, and the finishers and takedowns seen in Cyberpunk 2077 can be an interesting addition to melee combat in the upcoming game. Fighting in the latter is quick-paced, with the finisher animations acting as a nice reward at the end.

The CD Projekt Red title also features stealth takedowns that Rockstar should consider incorporating in Grand Theft Auto 6. While GTA 5 features a stealth stance, there is a need for a lot of improvement. And including stealth takedowns is just one of the ways of doing the same.

3) Detailed character customization

Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the most extensive character customization in the world of gaming. Players can customize their protagonist in an incredibly detailed manner thanks to options like voice tone, skin tone, skin type, hairstyle, facial hair, eyes, and many more. This level of customization could work well in GTA 6 Online, the upcoming game's much anticipated—yet unconfirmed—multiplayer mode.

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online, also features character customization, but it is pretty basic and does not compare with that in Cyberpunk 2077. Hence, the sequel's online mode could benefit from such an upgrade. More about this unannounced multiplayer mode might be revealed in GTA trailer 2.

Grand Theft Auto Online's character creator menu (Image via YouTube/BarkingPalsy)

As far as the story mode is concerned, Rockstar should consider returning to the body shape variations seen in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. In that game, players can alter the protagonist's physique by eating more or less and going to the gym. September 2022's GTA 6 leaks did suggest that gyms might be returning in the title, but they were not featured in its first trailer.

