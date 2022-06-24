3 hand-held GTA games fans want ported to PC

The GTA saga began way back in 1998 with the release of Grand Theft Auto 1 which was followed by two expansions: Grand Theft Auto London 1969 and 1961.

There have been multiple GTA titles released by Rockstar that were designed for separate and exclusive platforms like PSP, Android, GameBoy Advance, and many more.

This article talks about three specific games that were not released on PC but definitely deserve a port.

3 GTA titles that would get fans excited if they were ported to PC

Redditor u/Dillmen101, posted an image on the r/GTA subreddit last week of the three games they wish to see ported to PC. The idea garnered followers quickly as the post now has nearly 1000 upvotes and 150 comments.

3) Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories was the fifth game in the series and the first to be released for the PSP. The game was meant to serve as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto Three and Advance, and a chronological successor to San Andreas.

"There are a million stories in Liberty City. This one changes everything. Once a trusted wise guy in the Leone crime family, Toni Cipriani was forced into hiding after killing a made man. Now he's back and it's time for things to be put right." - Rockstar Games

The game is set in 1998, three years prior to the events that took place in GTA Three. Toni Cipriani plays the protagonist and works for Salvatore Leone, who wants to take control of Liberty City. The story is full of unexpected twists and intense moments, and there is never a dull moment.

The game's popularity with fans forced Rockstar Games to port the game to PlayStation 2, Android, and iOS, but the PC port is still awaited.

2) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Vice City Stories is the last title of the 3D generation in the GTA series but it is the first chronologically. The game was originally released as an exclusive for the PSP but was later ported to the PlayStation 2 thanks to its astounding success.

"A soldier, Vic Vance has always protected his dysfunctional family, his country, himself. One bad decision later and that job is about to get much harder. Kicked out onto the streets of a city torn between glamour and gluttony, Vic is faced with a stark choice — build an empire or be crushed." - Rockstar Games

Set in 1984, two years before the events of GTA Vice City, this title lets players take control of Victor 'Vic' Vance (brother to Lance Vance). The story kicks off with Vic getting dishonorably discharged from the US Army for drug trafficking and other violations. Thrown to the streets, Vic must now survive in a city full of surprises, and not good ones at that.

Vic's rise to power also involves him exacting revenge on his old army boss Martinez and working with his brother Lance. The game ends exactly where Tommy Vercetti's story begins, the failed drug deal.

1) Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars is the thirteenth game of the series and was released in 2009. It was made for the Nintendo DS, PSP, iOS and Android.

The top-down perspective game is part of the HD universe and the story follows the events of GTA Four in Liberty City. Players control Huang Lee, the spoiled son of Triad Boss Mr. Lee.

"Following his father's murder, Huang Lee has a simple mission: deliver an ancient sword to his Uncle Kenny to ensure his family retains control of the Triad gangs of Liberty City."

It further goes on to say:

"Huang is a spoiled rich kid who expects everything to run smoothly, but his trip does not go exactly as planned. After being robbed and left to die, he will search for honor, riches, and revenge in the most dangerous and morally bankrupt city in the world." - Rockstar Games

It all begins when Huang's father is murdered and their family sword is stolen. Upon his arrival, Lee starts working odd jobs for Asians in Liberty City to uncover the truth behind his father's death and the missing family sword. Over time, he gets caught up in a war for power with multiple people and heads further down the rabbit hole.

All three games are brilliantly written and have been loved by fans who have played them. Since most of them tie into the main timeline of the GTA series, they should definitely be released on PC.

