3 items that GTA Online players can get for free right now

Rockstar Games recently released GTA Online's Festive Surprise update, which has introduced various bonuses, items, and discounts into the game. Thus, this is the perfect time for GTA Online players, especially beginners, to dive into the game and enjoy the snowy streets of Los Santos.

Some may feel that this update only caters to rich players as many of these bonuses and discounts can only be truly enjoyed by those with plenty of money in their bank accounts.

This is certainly not the case, as Rockstar Games, in a move to promote the spirit of giving and to keep up with the festive season, is providing players with free Christmas season gifts that players can claim without any investment of money, and the article below will highlight three of them.

Players can get a melee weapon, a Christmas-themed hat, and a costume in GTA Online for free

1) Candy Cane

The Candy Cane is a brand new melee weapon that's being given to GTA Online players for free the moment they log into a session. Despite its interesting appearance, the Candy Cane is just like any other melee weapon in the game, with many players even comparing it to the game's baseball bat as it inflicts a similar amount of damage.

Alongside the bright and festive appearance of the Candy Cane, it comes with a jingle bell noise that players can hear whenever they hit someone or something with this weapon, making it fairly unique.

2) Green Reindeer Beer Hat

This newly added festive cap looks just like a normal beer cap, but it's wrapped with green wrapping paper that has images of snowflakes, reindeer, and candy canes. Thanks to such an esthetically pleasing look, this is certainly a hat that's essential for anyone looking to enjoy the festive season to the fullest.

Additionally, this item is a modification to the game's regular beer hat, so any player who already uses a beer hat for their character can definitely get this hat as an upgrade and truly enjoy the Christmas spirit.

Like the Candy Cane melee weapon, this upgraded beer hat is also a free login gift that Rockstar Games is providing to fans who play the game this week. They will be able to find this item whenever they enter a clothing store in-game.

3) Snowman Costume

Alongside the Christmas event, Rockstar Games have added a brand new collectible to the game. This time around, it's in the form of snowmen that can be found in various locations throughout the city. If players destroy all 25 of these Christmas-themed collectibles, they will receive a free Snowman costume and a cash reward of $125,000 in GTA Online.

This is certainly something that many players have been waiting for as hunting collectibles is always an enjoyable task. Furthermore, players can now literally destroy the collectibles and get paid for it.

Hunting and destroying these snowmen is a fairly easy task as players can easily ram them with a vehicle or shoot them down. Whenever players are close to any of the 25 snowmen, they will hear a jingle bell sound, indicating the presence of a snowman collectible in that area.

This way, not only will GTA Online players receive a new outfit to flex on other players, but it will most likely be an exclusive item that can only be obtained during this year's festive season.

