3 things GTA 6 Online shouldn't learn from GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online is Rockstar Games' most successful title, mostly because of the leaps in features and gameplay mechanics that the studio had with it. While it is natural that the studio would incorporate some of its features in Grand Theft Auto 6 and its online multiplayer mode, there are some things in the game that fans don't want to see in the upcoming title.

Since Rockstar Games has promised that GTA 6 would be way more advanced than any of their current titles, fans would like its online multiplayer mode to be fresh and different as well. To do this, they will need to drop some of the things from GTA 5 Online.

This article will list three things from the current title that should not make their way to the upcoming game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

3 GTA 5 Online features that should not be a part of GTA 6

1) Futuristic vehicles

The GTA 5 Online lobbies are plagued with futuristic vehicles like the Oppressor MK II that serve as the go-to mode of transportation for griefers in the game. Since there is currently no mention of such cars and motorcycles in the list of confirmed vehicles that will appear in GTA 6, fans can take a sigh of relief.

Things changed for the worse when Rockstar Games added these vehicles to the game and ruined it for almost everybody. These futuristic cars and bikes are hard to target and take down while they zip across the sky and rain down Homing Missiles.

Most players in the community want the developer to keep things grounded in reality and make vehicles and weapons realistic. While adding wacky vehicles in GTA 6 is one thing, making them ridiculously overpowered or insufferable is unacceptable.

2) Shark Cards

While it is almost certain that GTA 6 will have a disk version, several fans are worried that its online multiplayer mode might have the Shark Card feature similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. This online purchase will give you a good amount of money in the game that can be used to set up a business or purchase good cars.

However, this is a shortcut that is frowned upon by most other players who have completed heists and keep grinding missions in the game to obtain money. While Shark Cards are a good source of revenue for Rockstar Games, they give others an unfair advantage over regular players.

So, most fans don't want to see this feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online when it eventually rolls out. Since there is a new release date prediction that says the game might be released after April 2025, the community wants Rockstar to use it as an opportunity to remove such features from the game.

3) Combat Stance

While there are several gameplay mechanics and features that fans would love to see in GTA 6, the combat stance from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is something that has irritated players for as long as it has been in the game. The character instantly goes into a semi-crouched position as soon as you fire a bullet.

This is highly irritating, especially when you want to stand straight or run around while firing your weapon. But the game forces you to walk in that stance even if you don't want to. So, it is one of the things that Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should avoid.

Players should have the freedom to choose the stance or position they want their character to be in. It not only increases the immersion but also makes the game more enjoyable for everybody.

In other news, a new GTA 6 PS5 controller layout is floating around social media, gaining traction and attention from the community. However, its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to even have an online multiplayer mode? Absolutely not Yeah I do want it to have this mode 0 votes