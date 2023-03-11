5 absurd plot holes in GTA 5 that should've been explained

It has been 10 years since the release of GTA 5, one of the biggest titles from Rockstar Games. It has received multiple awards and honorable mentions throughout the years. The storyline is well crafted and keeps players hooked to the gameplay.

But just like any other video game with a story mode, Grand Theft Auto 5 also suffers from many plotholes that haven't been explained through the events. These absurd inconsistencies create contradictions and paradoxes in the plot and should be answered correctly.

This article covers a list of five absurd plot holes from GTA 5 that require a clear and logical explanation.

A look at 5 plot inconsistencies in GTA 5

1) Why was Michael in Jimmy's car?

In the fourth story mission of GTA V named Complications, the players play as Franklin Clinton and tneed to repossess a Karin BeeJay XL that belongs to James de Santa. The job takes them to a rich mansion in Rockford Hills where the SUV is located in its garage.

Franklin makes his way into the house through an open window, reaches the garage, and takes off with the BeeJay XL. As he is on his way back to Simeon's dealership, another protagonist of the game, Michael de Santa slowly rises and puts a handgun against Franklin's head, instructing him to keep driving.

Ultimately, Franklin wrecks the car into Simeon's dealership just like Michael tells him to. The plot hole has the following question: what was Michael doing in Jimmy's SUV? And if he was there to make sure it isn't stolen, how did he know that Simeon was sending someone to repossess the car?

To date, there is no certain answer to the plot hole. Most gamers say that Michael has connections and he knows if anything is headed his way, which is contradictory, as his mansion is invaded multiple times.

2) Lester not knowing Trevor was alive

This plot hole couldn't be more absurd. The super-intelligent Lester Crest, who keeps tabs on all of his former crewmates and who has information about almost everything in Los Santos with the power of the Internet and technology, doesn't know that Trevor is alive.

This is a big contradiction given the fact that the third protagonist even has his own criminal business venture, Trevor Phillips Enterprise. One possible explanation for this plot error could be that since he lives in the desert, there are no CCTVs in his area. That is probably why Lester couldn't find a facial recognition trace back to Trevor.

3) Banks in GTA V are very foolish

This has got to be the funniest plot hole there is. Throughout the story of GTA 5, players perform multiple heists like the Paleto Score and The Big Score of Maze Bank.

After successfully completing a heist, they receive thousands to millions of dollars in their bank accounts. The plot hole in this situation is that the instituitions are unaware of the fact that their customers, who just robbed them, are criminals.

There is no mission or event in the entirety of GTA 5's Story Mode, where the police or the FBI raids any protagonist's property. One explanation is that banks think that the protagonists are rich businessmen, but then they can easily trace back the amount that was robbed to any of the person's bank accounts.

4) Trevor not saving Brad from jail

After the events of the prologue in GTA 5, Trevor was seen escaping in the snowy blizzard and Brad & Michael were left behind to be arrested by the cops. One could ask why Trevor would leave behind Brad in jail, knowing that he was taken.

He obviously didn't know that Brad was already dead and that Michael's fake death stunt was really his burial. Given that Trevor is a loyal friend and a very talented criminal, it wouldn't be difficult to help Brad escape prison.

5) Deathwish, no matter what

Since the beginning of the game, the protagonists were being puppeted and controlled by powerful evil men. It was obvious to them from the start that they were not in total control the whole time.

In the last mission, Deathwish, Franklin had three choices. He could either kill Michael, kill Trevor, or partner up with the former two men and put an end to the story.

The plot hole raises the question that there was no need for an optional Deathwish, as the protagonists sensed that they were being played with and could team up before things had elevated so much.

Despite all the plot holes and paradoxes, GTA 5 still remains praiseworthy because of its storyline. It is no surprise that sometimes the script ends up creating plot holes, but in that way, the gameplay experience improves.

