GTA: Vice City Stories is still considered a better version of Vice City, even if it's a spin-off. The game has improved on many things from Vice City that pleased fans a lot, like the ability for the protagonist to swim and the improved side missions. As much as it was a fan-favorite, the game had its flaws.

While some of the missions in GTA: Vice City Stories were plain annoying, some made little sense to the progress of the story. The game had a lot of hard missions as well. Some of these missions were quite good but were made cumbersome for players given the difficulty.

This article will list five missions from GTA: Vice City Stories in order of how annoying they can be for players.

The five most annoying GTA: Vice City Stories missions players had faced

5) Money for Nothing

In this GTA: Vice City Stories mission, Vic meets Forbes for the first time, and tells Vic that Lance and Forbes will be stealing a big Cocaine shipment. Vic just has to drive around in a van and distract the cops. Players have to drive across town, get a van and then drive down to the docks.

The only element this mission adds to the story is when a cutscene shows the cops watching from the roof right before Vic swaps the vans, which lets players know that Forbes is an undercover cop himself. Apart from that, the mindless drive around the town adds nothing to the story until the end of the mission.

4) Unfriendly Competition

This is Armando Mendez's mission in GTA: Vice City Stories, where the player has to head to a hotel and look for a dealer to kill him. The hard part of the mission is when trying to kill the dealer, the girls in the hotel pull out AK47s and start shooting the player from all directions.

These girls continue to spawn randomly and keep shooting from everywhere, which makes it quite annoying for the player to get the dealer. To make the mission even harder, the dealer scoots away on a Quad bike and when chased by the player, throws grenades at them. Once the dealer is killed, the mission ends.

3) Colonel's Coke

In this mission, Gonzales is moving a ton of cocaine that belongs to Colonel Juan Cortez and he wants Vic to protect it. Vic flies a chopper and defends the cocaine cargo with two of Gonzalez's guys. Gonzalez's boat is chased by dozens of enemies spawning with machine guns in jet skis and even a helicopter.

Players will kill more enemies in this mission compared to the entire game, as they will continue spawning for a long time. To make it even more annoying, Gonzalez will be on a speedboat that hardly goes as fast as it should, and keeps taking hits from the shooters. It's a lengthy mission and involves far too many enemies.

2) High Wire

During the mission, Vic is told by Armando Mendez that the police were on to them and Diego convinced the police that the cocaine belonged to Victor Vance's family. Vic must go to the lockup and get his cocaine back, so Vic plans to obtain a Maverick chopper similar to the Sky-crane chopper seen in GTA: San Andreas.

Vic must then fly over to the police impound lot to pick up the first container which is precariously placed. Once the players lower the chopper to lift the container, they will scrape their helicopter on the wall, so it might be annoying to lower the chopper just right to not scrape the blades and blow up.

There will be another crate for Vic to deliver after which he must rescue Diego from bikers who are shooting at him by lifting his car and delivering it to the nearby car parking lot. Lowering the chopper here will be quite annoying as the streets are filled with "high wires" and street lamps.

1) Turn on, Tune in, Bug out

During this GTA: Vice City Stories mission, Lance tells Vic that he should blow up all the police antennas. Vic has to pick up a rocket launcher and blow up the antennas in the first police station. To make things a little easier, Vic can get on the police chopper to get around to the rest of the antennas.

Vic must save a couple of rocket launchers to blow up a couple of police choppers, otherwise, they will blow up Vic's chopper. Even after blowing up the antennas, Vic must get lose the cops with a 5-star wanted level.

