Top 5 GTA Vice City characters who give players the best missions

Most of the GTA Vice City characters who give missions are memorable, but only a few of them can be the best.

A good mission-giver in the GTA series isn't necessarily an entertaining character. In this case, it's entirely about the quality of the missions they give. For example, Avery Carrington is an interesting character, but he gives players the 'Demolition Man' mission. Most casual fans tend to hate it, which would hurt one's perception about the quality of his missions.

This listicle will also prioritize individuals who hand out these missions rather than properties. Other than that, it's about the overall quality of their missions rather than just one spectacular mission.

Five GTA Vice City characters and their missions that provide players with the most fun and satisfaction

5) Mitch Baker

Mitch Baker gives Tommy Vercetti three missions throughout GTA Vice City:

Alloy Wheels of Steel

Messing With the Man

Hog Tied

GTA Vice City fans won't find anything similar to 'The Driver' or 'Demolition Man' in this bunch. These missions revolve entirely around Tommy Vercetti gaining Mitch's trust so this notorious biker could act as security for the degenerate band, Love Fist. The latter two missions also give players plenty of freedom regarding how they wish to approach it.

'Messing With the Man' only requires the player to cause chaos, which can be done in hundreds of different ways (which any bored player would already know). 'Hog Tied' has a simple objective with less freedom as a result. However, there is no time limit, and there are several ways to get to the bike and get back to Mitch.

4) Ricardo Diaz

Lance Vance avenges his brother by killing Ricardo Diaz in GTA Vice City. Before that happens, Tommy Vercetti must do several errands for Mr. Diaz, often related to the latter's drug empire.

Diaz's in-game cutscenes prior to him giving Tommy his missions are funny, although the contents of the missions are also pretty golden. For example, Lance Vance's dialogue with Tommy in 'Phnom Penh '86' regarding being teased about the name "Lance Vance" is amusing.

Diaz's missions in GTA Vice City are:

The Chase

Phnom Penh '86

The Fastest Boat

Supply & Demand

3) Mr. Black

Although Mr. Black's missions are not integral to GTA Vice City's plot, they're still fun to do. His missions are:

Road Kill

Waste the Wife

Autocide

Check Out at the Check In

Loose Ends

The first mission is nothing special, but his other missions either have a high number of targets to eliminate or have specific kill conditions. There is also something mesmerizing about a character that the player never personally meets.

'Autocide' is arguably Mr. Black's most memorable mission, as it involves a whopping six unique targets for Tommy to eliminate. The best part is that all of these adversaries are based on important characters from non-Rockstar titles:

John Tanner = Driver's Dick Tanner

Marcus Hammond = The Getaway's Mark Hammond

Franco Carter = The Getaway's Frank Carter

Charlie Dilson = The Getaway's Charlie Jolson

Mike Griffin = Mace Griffin: Bounty Hunter's Mace Griffin

Nick Kong = True Crime: Streets of L.A.'s Nick Kang

2) Lance Vance

Lance Vance is the tritagonist of GTA Vice City, meaning that he, unsurprisingly, gives the player several missions. His four missions are:

Rub Out

Shakedown

Bar Brawl

Cop Land

The first one is the most memorable for most GTA Vice City players, as it involves Tommy and Lance putting an end to Diaz. It's action-packed and involves one of the most critical plot points in GTA Vice City, making it hard for most players to forget.

That's not to mention how his following three missions are fun and unique. 'Shakedown' has Tommy threatening several store owners in a similar vein to racketeering in Vice City Stories.

'Bar Brawl' is another mission where the player takes out a few targets, so there isn't too much to mention here. It's not frustrating, and it simply provides players another opportunity to test their firepower on some semi-dangerous NPCs.

'Cop Land' has Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance dress up as cops to blow up a coffee store in a mall. It's a ridiculous premise, but the dialogue continues to be witty and the mission objectives are fair and fun.

1) Juan Cortez

Juan Cortez bestows five memorable missions for Tommy Vercetti to do:

Treacherous Swine

Mall Shootout

Guardian Angels

Sir, Yes, Sir!

All Hands on Deck!

His feud with the French government is strange to think about in the context of GTA Vice City, but they provide Tommy Vercetti with new enemies to handle. There's usually plenty of action for the player to do in these missions, and Juan Cortez is similar to Mitch baker in that none of them are frustrating.

It's also nice to try and store the Rhino tank from 'Sir, Yes, Sir!' The mission involves Tommy being allowed to steal a Rhino, which is often most player's first introduction to this beast of a vehicle in this game.

'All Hands on Deck!' is another memorable mission in GTA Vice City, as it's rare when a mission puts the player on the defensive. Here, they must defend themselves and Juan Cortez from the French Secret Service.

