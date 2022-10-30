Where GTA Online players can find rocket launchers

The standard rocket launcher is among the most powerful weapons you can get in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, many players would like to get their hands on this RPG. It only takes a single explosion to waste another player, while it takes a few more to destroy certain vehicles.

Without question, it's a heavy weapon that should be in every GTA Online player's arsenal, including yours.

Of course, Rockstar isn't going to make it that easy for you. GTA Online doesn't just give away destructive weapons like that. You will need to work hard if you want to add the rocket launcher to your collection. Some extra money on the side will also go a long way in this game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

There are several ways to get a rocket launcher in GTA Online

Ammu-Nation sells them after you reach Rank 100

GTA Online has a ranking system based on what you do in the game. You can earn reputation points through several ways, such as completing tough missions or spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino and Resort. You can unlock various weapons by leveling up through the ranks.

Once you reach the highly prestigious Rank 100, you can freely buy rocket launchers from Ammu-Nation. The weapon itself costs $26,250, but players will have to keep buying ammo when they run out. Needless to say, you will need to be careful where you aim with the explosive RPG.

The Armory should also have this weapon stocked, just as long as you get the upgrades from the Celebrity Solutions Agency. With that said, Ammu-Nation is a more accessible property for GTA Online players. At the same time, weapons should be discounted at the Armory.

Certain properties also have a rocket launcher

Speaking of properties, you can find the rocket launcher in a few of them. However, it's a costly investment that's worth a few million dollars, so keep that in mind. You will already need to own these properties if you want to make any sort of money. Anyway, here's what you need to look for.

If you buy a shooting range for the bunker, you can find the RPG inside the alcove. Of course, you will need to complete all the Tier 3 challenges. You can also get a free rocket launcher from the Kosatka submarine. It will be located inside the torpedo room all the way in the back.

With that said, if you haven't gotten to Rank 100 in GTA Online yet, then you will lose the weapon after the ammo runs out. You also can't find ammo so easily without having Ammu-Nation give it to you.

Rocket launchers will also spawn in survival modes

To access survival modes in GTA Online, you will need to navigate the pause menu and look for jobs. There are multiple enemy waves in survival mode. You can pick up various weapons during the short break in between each round. The rocket launcher spawns in the following numbered waves:

Wave 4

Wave 7

Wave 10

If you move fast enough, you can pick up a rocket launcher. You need to at least make it to Wave 4 if you want to get your hands on this heavy weapon.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes