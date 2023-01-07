GTA Online players still have a few drip feed cars they can look forward to in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It's been nearly a month since Rockstar launched their latest DLC content for the online game. They have continued to release new vehicles as part of major event weeks, such as the Western Powersurge at the end of last year.

GTA Online players have some exciting times ahead of them. Here's a look at some upcoming vehicles that will likely draw their attention.

GTA Online players should be on the lookout for following drip feed cars

5) Vapid Taxi

Based on internal leaks, it seems as though players can finally purchase a taxi in GTA Online. It's valued at $650,000, although it can apparently be a bonus reward.

There is a specific reason why players are looking forward to it. Twitter user @TezFunz2 is a verified insider who recently confirmed that Rockstar would include a fast travel feature in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It might be linked to a weekly event with the Vapid Taxi, so be on the lookout for more information.

4) Willard Eudora

GTA Online is taking 1960 and bringing it back to 2023. The Williard Eudora is based on the Buick platforms of that bygone era. Some players may consider getting this vintage car for that very reason.

The Eudora is valued at $1,250,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. While it doesn't have any unique features, it would still look good in any garage, provided the player has money to spend freely.

3) Toundra Panthere

The Panthere is a masterpiece of French manufacturing, just like its real life counterpart, the 2017 Alpine A110. It's a sports coupe that stands out for its modern design. Most notably, the fog lights use LED rings.

The Panthere will reportedly cost $2,170,000 at Legendary Motorsport. According to the official website description, it can go from "zero to sixty" in a matter of moments. GTA Online players can only hope its performance stats are up to par with the rest of the sports class.

2) Classique Broadway

GTA San Andreas players will take a trip down memory lane with the Broadway. It's best known as the "pimp car" for its exclusive side missions. While that feature is unlikely to return in GTA Online, players can still drive a classy-looking cadillac. The Broadway is a throwback to much simpler times.

Upon release, this convertible lowrider will be worth $925,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The Broadway will also likely have access to hydraulic features based on historical precedence. It will be interesting to see what kind of paint jobs Rockstar has in store for this vehicle.

1) Ocelot Virtue

This could be the most hypeworthy car in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online players will likely get a lot of mileage with this armored vehicle since it can also be equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammer. Drivers can even defend themselves by using slick proximity mines.

Most public lobbies are riddled with explosions from left to right. At the very least, the Virtue makes it much easier to travel in those conditions. The electric hypercar will eventually find a home at Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000.

Hopefully, the Virtue will live up to its name in GTA Online. The backup accessories and stylish look should give it viability in today's game. By the looks of it, the Virtue offers style and substance in equal measure.

