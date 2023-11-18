5 best Apartment locations in GTA Online (2023)

Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn't have many purchasable properties, but its multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has several Apartments that players can buy. While there is complete freedom of choice in the game, some properties serve as better spawn locations than others. It is also important to consider garage space before buying one.

Some locations have multiple purchasable Apartments, with each differing slightly in terms of interior design. Interestingly, Rockstar Games has discounted Apartments by 50% through November 22, 2023, making this week a great time to buy one.

So, let's take a look at the five best Apartment locations in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best GTA Online Apartment locations: Richards Majestic, Weazel Plaza, and more (2023)

1) Tinsel Towers

Tinsel Towers is one of the best Apartment locations in GTA Online. This property is situated in the upper section of Los Santos and consists of three High-End Apartments with a Heist Planning Room and garage space for 10 vehicles and three bikes.

Here are the usual costs of each Tinsel Towers Apartment:

Apartment 29 - $286,000

- $286,000 Apartment 42 - $492,000

- $492,000 Apartment 45 - $270,000

Players can buy whichever one suits their budget the best, taking advantage of the discounts applied by Rockstar Games for this week. The properties can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website in the game.

2) Del Perro Heights

Del Perro Heights is at the perfect location for players who want to live close to the beach in Los Santos. Like Tinsel Towers, this property also features three High-End Apartments with a Heist Planning Room, as well as a 10-vehicle and three-bike garage space.

Here is how much the three Apartments at this location cost on regular days:

Apartment 4 - $468,000

- $468,000 Apartment 7 - $200,000

- $200,000 Apartment 20 - $205,000

These Apartments are a little cheaper than the ones at Tinsel Towers and can be bought for even less while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts. These properties are also available for purchase on Dynasty 8 Real Estate.

3) Richards Majestic

Richards Majestic is located east of Del Perro Heights. Its position is strategically beneficial as it provides good connectivity to the highway, allowing players to reach their GTA Online business properties rather quickly.

Richards Majestic consists of three High-End Apartments, and they cost the following amounts on Dynasty 8 Real Estate:

Apartment 2 - $484,000

- $484,000 Apartment 4 - $241,000

- $241,000 Apartment 51 - $253,000

These Apartments have a GTA Online Heist Planning Room and a 10-vehicle, three-bike garage space, just like the previous two entries.

4) Weazel Plaza

Weazel Plaza is located right next to Richards Majestic and features three High-End Apartments with Heist Planning Rooms. Since this Apartment location is basically the same as the previous entry, players will enjoy the same benefits.

Here are the usual costs of each Weazel Plaza Apartment on Dynasty 8 Real Estate:

Apartment 26 - $304,000

- $304,000 Apartment 70 - $319,000

- $319,000 Apartment 101 - $335,000

One distinguishing aspect of the Weazel Plaza is that its 10-vehicle garage isn't underground like most properties in the game. Instead, it is situated at some distance from the Apartment. The garage is still connected via an elevator to the main building, which isn't practical but convenient nonetheless.

5) 1561 San Vitas Street

The 1561 San Vitas Street Apartment location is perfect for beginners. It costs just $99,000 on Dynasty 8 Real Estate and comes for free with GTA 5 Premium Edition or the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. This is a Low-End Apartment with a garage space for two vehicles and one bike. It has no Heist Planning Room.

The 1561 San Vitas Street Apartment is situated in the northern section of Los Santos (this city also appears in 2004's GTA San Andreas), close to Tinsel Towers, and allows rather quick access to Downtown Nightclub properties and The Diamond Casino and Resort.

