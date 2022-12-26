5 best armored cars in GTA Online amid the Festive Surprise 2022 update

The number of vehicles and upgrades available for each in GTA Online far exceed those of any other game in the franchise. A vast array of choices have been created to cater to every player's needs and wants based on their playstyle and the tasks they are undertaking.

That being said, this huge range of options can be confusing for new players. Players will soon realize that a sturdier car can often be the deciding factor that pulls them through certain missions and helps them avoid arrest.

This article includes a list of the best armored vehicles after the new additions in the recent Festive Surprise update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best Armored Vehicles in GTA Online (December 2022)

This list is not based on which are the most heavily armored vehicles, and hence does not include large vehicles like the Benefactor Terabyte or heavily armored but poorly designed vehicles like the Rune Zaba.

The vehicles in the given list are ranked based on how much firepower they can withstand while still remaining great to drive.

5) Patriot Mil-Spec

Based on Hummer H1, this 4WD truck comes with front mounted machine guns which are decent in most situations. The four-seater can withstand 4 RPGs/12 Homing Missiles, a considerable upgrade over other lighter armored vehicles in GTA Online like the Armored Kuruma or the Duke of Death. The missile lock-on jammer is an optional upgrade that will further boost the vehicle's survivability.

Cost: $1,710,000

4) Nightshark

Released during the Gunrunning update, this is one of the fastest armored vehicles across GTA Online. It can withstand 9 RPGs/27 Homing Missiles, and as it goes without saying, a massive amount of gunfire. The front mounted machine guns are not particularly helpful and tend to be very inaccurate.

The window tinting here is also purely cosmetic and does nothing to protect the player. All things considered, Nightshark is for GTA Online players who equally prioritize driveability and survivability and are a little cash strapped.

Cost: $1,245,000

3) Halftrack

While significantly more expensive than Nightshark, the Halftrack retains the same amount and quality of armor as the former. The extra $1,000,000 that players will have to spend to get the Bravado Halftrack is justified by its completely unbreakable windshield from both the front and the back.

The side windows are penetrable, and the vehicle is slightly slower than the Nightrack. The three-seater, with railguns attached to the back, is also equipped with a roller at the front to take care of any obstructions in the way.

While in terms of overall value as an armored vehicle in GTA Online, Halftrack does take a higher spot than Nightshark. The choice between the two should be based on personal preferences.

Cost: $2,254,350

2) Insurgent

The cheapest vehicle on the list so far, in terms of base price in GTA Online, takes the second to the top spot for various reasons. Insurgent shares the same armor plating as Halftrack and Nightshark but brings several design changes that make for a far superior armored vehicle.

A total of nine players can travel in this car which is equipped with a proximity mine dropper. While in terms of survivability in front of RPGs and Missiles is the same as the other two, the Insurgent can withstand far higher quantities of gunfire.

A five-star wanted level will be no sweat for GTA Online players as even that level of constant barrage of bullets won't elicit a puff of smoke from the Insurgent.

Cost: $897,750

1) Obey Omnis e-GT

Other than bullet resistant windows, the Obey Omnis e-GT checks every box for the ideal GTA Online armored vehicle. Added to the game with the Criminal Enterprises DLC, the Audi e-Tron GT-based vehicle can resist 12 RPGs/12 Homing Missiles. The lock-on jammer is also available as an additional upgrade.

In terms of gunfire, the car can take more than 30 sustained shots from a Heavy Sniper MK II without drawing a single puff of smoke. It is undoubtedly the fastest and easiest to drive armored vehicle in GTA Online. The Omnis e-GT's slightly higher cost should not deter players if this four-seater sedan sounds like their ideal vehicle.

Cost: $1,795,000

The recent GTA Online "snow update" added five new vehicles to the game, but none were armored ones. The upcoming second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC might bring some new additions or upgrades that alter the above list.

The first part of the same went live two weeks ago to much acclaim, with Acid Lab becoming one of the most popular GTA Online businesses in a relatively short time frame.

