5 best Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online before summer update 2024

If you're looking for Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online, you've come to the right place. Rockstar Games has offered several vehicles in this title that resemble real-life luxury offerings made by the legendary British manufacturer. Some of the Aston Martin-inspired automobiles in this title are among its most coveted vehicles. A few of these in-game vehicles are made by Dewbauchee, as this manufacturer is based on Aston Martin itself.

With the latest GTA Online update, Rockstar is celebrating a Dewbauchee week, so you'll get some discounts on this brand's vehicles. With that in mind, here's a list of the best Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online that you can buy right now.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Best Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online as of May 2024

1) Dewbauchee Champion

Trending

The Champion comes with the ability to install Imani Tech (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Champion's unique design resembles that of the Aston Martin Victor, which makes it stand out a bit. The car has a top speed of 124.75 mph (as measured by Broughy1322), but it costs a staggering $3,750,000. However, this price makes sense, as the vehicle is weaponized and can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades.

The Champion is available at a discount of 40% right now, so you can get it for just $1,687,500 until May 29, 2024.

Also Read: Facts about Dewbauchee Champion that you must know

2) Dewbauchee JB 700W

This is a classic James Bond car (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're looking for Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online to add to your collection, you should definitely get the JB 700W. This is noticeably based on the iconic Aston Martin DB5, a car driven by James Bond in the movies. It can be equipped with two front-facing driver-operated machine guns and even proximity mines, just like the Champion.

Although the regular JB 700 was removed from GTA Online and is not available at in-game stores anymore, you can buy it from Simeon's till May 29, 2024. The weaponized variant of this car costs $1,470,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry, while the regular goes for just $350,000.

Also Read: Reasons to own JB 700 in GTA Online

3) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is still the fastest car without any boosts or HSW mods (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pariah is the reigning champion when it comes to top speed (136 mph) in Grand Theft Auto Online. This, of course, is when you don't consider cars with boosts or the console-exclusive HSW modifications. While the Pariah's lap time of 1:00.828 (again, measured by Broughy1322) is not the best, it is still quite impressive for a car that costs $1,420,000.

The design of this vehicle is based mostly on the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Considering everything the Pariah offers, it is easily one of the best cars in GTA Online associated with the real-life British manufacturer.

Also Read: Is Ocelot Pariah still relevant in 2024?

4) Dewbauchee Vagner

The Vagner is extremely fun to drive (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vagner isn't just one of the best Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online, it has often been regarded as one of the best automobiles in general. While Rockstar has released several new vehicles that have better lap times and top speeds than the Vagner, they can't beat the cost-effectiveness of this car, as it only costs $1,535,000.

The Vagner also looks stunning, as it's based on the exquisite Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. Till May 29, you can buy this car for just $921,000 (40% discount).

Also Read: Best Dewbauchee cars to buy this week

5) Dewbauchee Seven-70

There's a good discount on this beauty right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Seven-70 is based on the Aston Martin One-77, which its name gives away. What makes this one of the rarest Aston Martin-inspired cars in GTA Online is that it's no longer available for purchase, just like the regular JB 700.

Thankfully, you can buy it as a Test Track vehicle from the LS Car Meet during this Dewbauchee-themed week. The Seven-70 is rather cheap, with a price tag of just $695,000. However, a 30% discount (until May 29, 2024) brings its cost down to $486,500.

Also Read: How to claim free Dewbauchee Tee

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback