5 reasons to own JB 700 in GTA Online

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is an amazing car that has been in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online since these games were released. While veteran players are fond of this vehicle, many beginners are unaware of its legacy. This is a sports classics car that can give tough competition to many top-end and newer automobiles. As such, this is a vehicle worth owning.

This article lists five reasons you should own the JB 700 in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons to drive a Dewbauchee JB 700 in GTA Online in 2024

1) Limited-time availability

The Dewbauchee JB 700 in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the Dewbauchee JB 700 was a car that had been removed from the game, after the most recent GTA Online weekly update, you can purchase it again in this multiplayer title temporarily.

Rockstar Games has listed this car in Simeon Yeterian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The vehicle does not come with any special liveries or body paint.

You can also visit the Legendary Motorsport website to purchase the car. It costs a solid $350,000 (non-trade price). As such, it is one of the cheapest cars you can currently buy. Also, this ride is available for purchase till May 29, 2024.

2) One of the best-sounding cars

The Dewbauchee JB 700 can be regarded as one of the best-sounding cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games put a naturally aspirated, 6-double-barreled Carburetor V12 engine in the vehicle, which produces an appealing exhaust note.

Because of that, this car can be one of the best options for driving down highways in Grand Theft Auto Online.

You can also install performance upgrades on the vehicle, such as EMS upgrades, transmissions, and turbo. This not only enhances the exhaust note but also makes the car go faster. However, severely damaging the vehicle may make the exhaust note less appealing.

3) Equipped with weapons

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is also a weaponized car. But, this aspect is often overlooked because of the other features the car offers. Rockstar Games put two small machine guns on top of both this ride's front fenders. You can use them to fight with enemy NPCs and cops. However, they are not very effective against armored vehicles.

Nonetheless, weapons are a great feature to have that will keep unwanted enemies away. You can also drop two spikes from behind the car multiple times. These can slash through the tires of any vehicle that comes in contact with them.

4) It is a movie car

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is inspired by the real-life Aston Martin DB5, which was used by the popular fictional spy James Bond in movies like Goldfinger and Skyfall. The name of the in-game vehicle is also a reference to the same. JB is the abbreviation of James Bond, and 700 is 007 in reverse.

Rockstar Games allows you to customize the vehicle to make it relatively similar to the car from the movies. If you like collecting unique cars in GTA 5 Online, then getting this vehicle before the developer removes it again might be a good idea.

5) Fast top speed

A customized Dewbauchee JB 700 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is one of the fastest sports classics cars that can still beat many newer vehicles in the multiplayer game. After applying all the necessary upgrades, you can push its top speed to 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. The vehicle also has decent acceleration and very good handling. As such, the Dewbauchee JB 700 is one of the best options for free-roaming that you can purchase before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

