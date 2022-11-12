5 best cars in GTA 4 for completing Brucie's Races

GTA 4 is one of the most beloved games in the series and fans love to participate in Brucie’s Races.

It is a series of races in the game that gets unlocked once players complete the mission, No. 1. There are a total of nine different Brucie’s Races that they can participate in with any vehicle of their choice, except boats, emergency vehicles, and helicopters. An ideal vehicle should be fast enough to leave opponents in the dust in no time.

With that being said, let’s look at the five fastest vehicles in GTA 4 that players should pick for races.

Top 5 fastest vehicles in GTA 4, ranked according to their performance

5) Pegassi Infernus (99.42 mph)

At number five, it is everyone’s favorite Pegassi Infernus, a 2-seater supercar featured in GTA 4. Its visual design seems to be inspired by the real-life 1st generation Lamborghini Murciélago and Lamborghini Diablo.

When it comes to performance, it seems to run on a V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The car has a renowned performance of acceleration and can reach a top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h) easily.

It usually appears in the game after the players complete the Buoys Ahoy mission. Players can also find it near Star Junction while driving an NRG 900.

4) Grotti Turismo (99.42 mph)

Next on the list is Grotti Turismo. It’s a 2-door sports car featured in GTA 4 and its visual appearance seems to be primarily based on the real-life Ferrari 360 and Ferrari F430.

On the performance side, it is powered by a high-revving 4.0L Quad Cam V8 coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is considered one of the best handling cars in the entire game, thanks to its near-perfect weight distribution and good brakes. It can reach a top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h).

Players can find it occasionally at the Auto Eroticar in the game.

3) Invetero Coquette (99.42 mph)

At number three, it is none other than Invetero Coquette. It’s a 2-door sports car featured in Grand Theft Auto 4. It has taken design cues from the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C5, and 2002-2005 Honda/Acura NSX.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The vehicle boasts amazing performance due to its quick nature and the ability to reach a staggering speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h) with ease.

It can spawn in the game while driving an Infernus or an NRG 900.

2) Bravado Banshee (99.42 mph)

Next on the list is the Bravado Banshee. It’s a 2-seater mid-sized sports car featured in GTA 4. It seems to be based on the real-life 2nd-generation Dodge Viper SR and Aston Martin DB9.

On the performance side, it runs on a 300ci (4.9L) twin-turbocharged V8 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It excels in acceleration and can reach a similar top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h). It is also famous for its sharp and responsive handling compared to other cars in the game.

Players can sometimes find the vehicle at Francis International Airport.

1) Pfister Comet (99.42 mph)

Finally, at number one, it is the Pfister Comet 2-seater sports car featured in GTA 4. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Porsche 996 Carrera 4S and Porsche Carrera GT.

When it comes to performance, the Comet is powered by a single-cam carburetored V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is considered one of the fastest cars in the entire game due to its good-standing starting acceleration and a maximum top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h).

Players can find a Comet parked in Party Mode in the game.

There are so many amazing options to choose from, and players can pick any of the aforementioned cars to ensure a victory in Brucie’s Races.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

