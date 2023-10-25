5 best cars in GTA Online for doing heists, ranked

Heists are among the top money makers in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Many of them are available, with one of the most popular being The Cayo Perico Heist. They usually feature a few setup missions that players must complete before attempting the finale. Most of them are neither too easy nor too difficult, but using the right cars can greatly simplify the challenge.

Rockstar Games has added tons of cars to the game in the last decade, and players can easily get overwhelmed due to the number of options. So, here's a ranked list of the five best cars in GTA Online for doing heists.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

Declasse Weaponized Tampa and 4 other best cars in GTA Online for doing heists

5) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is a robust Off-Road car in GTA Online that debuted back in 2017. The vehicle's design is inspired by the Dartz Kombat and the T-98 Kombat. It has space for up to four people, and although it doesn't have bulletproof windows, players can equip it with window plates that provide some protection.

The best thing about the Nightshark is its explosive resistance. Once its armor is upgraded to the maximum capacity, it can withstand 26 Homing Missiles, 8 RPG, Grenades or Sticky Bombs, 22 Explosive Rounds, and 4 Tank Cannon hits. The Nightshark has dual front-facing machine guns, but they aren't very powerful.

The car is also quite slow, with a top speed of just 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h). Those interested in the HVY Nightshark will have to pay $1,245,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry to acquire it.

4) HVY Insurgent Pick-up

The HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom can be obtained by first purchasing the HVY Insurgent Pick-up for $1,795,000 or for its $1,350,000 Trade Price from Warstock Cache and Carry and then converting it into the Pick-up Custom via the MOC or Avenger vehicle workshop for an additional $202,500.

For such an investment, players will get a vehicle that can withstand 26 Homing Missiles, 8 RPGs, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, 22 Explosive Rounds, and 4 Tank Cannon strikes with maximum armor. It can also be equipped with a deadly machine gun or .50 Cal Minigun on top. However, its top speed is just 99.25 mph (159.73 km/h).

3) Armored Karin Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma was added to GTA Online in 2015, and it's quite a popular vehicle. While it doesn't have explosive resistance like the Nightshark or the Insurgent Pick-up Custom, the car's bullet-resistant windows shield its occupants from incoming bullets from all directions. Players can also shoot while sitting inside, which can be very useful in heist missions.

The GTA Online Armored Kuruma can hit a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h). To get this car, players must pay $698,250 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, or its Trade Price of $525,000, which makes it incredibly affordable.

2) Declasse Weaponized Tampa

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the best weaponized cars in GTA Online. Its stand-out feature is the minigun mounted on its roof, which can be replaced with a Dual Remote Minigun. Players can also add Front Missile Launchers, Rear-Firing Mortar, and chassis armor.

Such features make the Weaponized Tampa a great fit for completing heist missions in the game. It has a faster top speed than the Armored Kuruma, 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h), but costs $2,108,050 on Warstock Cache and Carry. That said, GTA Online players can reduce the price to $1,585,000 by unlocking its Trade Price.

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is arguably the best car that players can use for doing heists and making money while waiting for the GTA 6 announcement. It is based on the Batmobile featured in Batman and Batman Returns and can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,750,000.

While the price is certainly high, players will not get a car that is not only bulletproof from all sides and can shoot Homing Missiles but is also equipped with a Rocket Boost. Also, it is incredibly fast, thanks to its 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) top speed.

