5 best drift cars in GTA Online in January 2022

GTA Online fans have been going wild for the Los Santos Tuners update since its release in July 2021. This update gives players a whole new world of underground car meets to enjoy and explore.

Gamers congregate for the peaceful car meets introduced in hopes of winning the weekly prize vehicle. Much like the podium car at the casino, this vehicle changes with every weekly update. Players stand a chance of winning a number of fine drift cars.

This article will take a look at which five cars are the best for drifting in January 2022 in GTA Online.

Top 5 GTA Online cars that will help players drift better in 2022

The video above showcases some of the best drifting video clips that GTA online has on offer in 2022. SInc GTA 5's (and Online, of course) driving mechanic is much loved by fans, its no surprise that players like to drift around.

5) Benefactor Schwartzer

GTA Online players will recognize Benefactor Schwartzer as a car seen driving around the city during the game. Players do not need to spend money on buying this car, however, they will want to spend a pretty penny on upgrading it to its drift version.

Players who are new to drifting will probably find this to be the best car for them. It has fantastic handling, and its speed and acceleration are better than some lower-range sports cars in the game. This is definitely the underdog in the GTA drifting world that players should try out.

4) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo is a super lightweight car from GTA Online based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno.This rear wheel drive car has a high-performance injection and good speed and acceleration.

Where the Futo GTX really shines is how it can take corners with ease by drifting. As a drift car its performance is smooth and well-measured. Being such a lightweight car on the other hand, does come with the disadvantage of the vehicle being damaged easily. So knowing how to control this quick little drifter is a must to get the most from it.

3) Annis Euros

Annis Euros looks quite similar to its little brother, the Elegy R8. Both take inspiration from the design of the real-world Nissan Z-car series.

This new car from Annis, however, was built for drifting. With all-wheel drive and good acceleration, the Euros performs very well in drift races. It may not be the fastest sports car in the game, however it makes up for this with its handling and control as players drift around Los Santos with low-grip tyres.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

All GTA Online fans will already know Banshee from previous games in the franchise. What they may not have expected was that over 20 years after its introduction to GTA 3, it would be upgraded and turned into one of the best new drift cars in the game.

The 900R is an amazing car for gamers to start their drifting careers with. It handles extremely well, and its speed and acceleration are among the best of the drift cars available.

1) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX is one of the finest-looking muscle drift cars in the entire game. GTA fans have always enjoyed the Bravado Buffalo cars and know exactly how powerful a vehicle those really are.

With the introduction of the STX version of this car, players were able to see a new super muscle drift car. Improved handling, on top of the original power of the Buffalo, makes this one of the best drift cars of January 2022.

Note: The list present in this article is subjective and is based on the writer's indivdual views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan