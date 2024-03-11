5 best female GTA characters in the franchise, ranked

Several female GTA characters have appeared throughout the series in some role or other. While some of them were quite prominent and had decent screen time, others left fans wanting more. Since GTA 6 is going to feature a female protagonist, the community is quite excited, and fans are looking back and reminiscing about some of the best female GTA characters so far.

This article will list five of the best female GTA characters who had the most impact on the protagonists and the narratives of the franchise.

Catalina, Elizabeta, and 3 other female GTA characters that mesmerized players

5) Maude Eccles

Maude Eccles appears as a minor side character in GTA 5 but is one of the most interesting female GTA characters that players get to interact with. She runs a small bounty-hunting business and is tough as nails. She lives in the trailers and often interacts with players to give them the locations of targets.

What makes her iconic is that she is a no-nonsense character who doesn't care if players catch the bounty dead or alive. All she cares about is delivering justice to the victims, sharing as much information, and helping out the hunters.

4) Karen Daniels

Karen Daniels is one of the recurring female GTA characters who has appeared in GTA 4, GTA 5, and GTA Online. She plays a significant role in Grand Theft Auto 4, where Niko dates her for a while before she is revealed to be a government agent tasked with keeping an eye on him.

In GTA 5 and GTA Online, she appears as a minor character and seems to have become a high-ranking official for IAA. She is the one who hands out codes to players during The Humane Lab Raid mission. Karen Daniels is strong and motivated. She also has a sense of mystery surrounding her as very little is known about her past.

3) Elizabeta Torres

Elizabeta Torres is another one of the female GTA characters from GTA 4 who left a significant impact on not just the story but also on players. She is a young woman dealing in the drug business but has enough connections to grow her empire.

Elizabeta is tough as nails and becomes Niko's boss at one point in the story. She is also ruthless and doesn't hesitate to kill anyone who stands in her way. However, she is also quite charming in her own way, which is one of the reasons why she is one of the most memorable female GTA characters in the series.

2) Mercedes Cortez

GTA Vice City is an iconic game that has left a significant impact on the community. While Tommy Vercetti takes most of the limelight, Mercedes Cortez shines in every single scene that she is in. She is involved in adult business and becomes a potential love interest for the protagonist.

Mercedes manages to be one of the best female GTA characters of all time simply because of her amazing nature and personality. She is also incredibly loyal to Tommy and helps him out in several situations. This is more than enough to make her an important personality for Grand Theft Auto players.

1) Catalina

Catalina is one of the most iconic female GTA characters simply because of her ruthless nature and constant backstabbing in Grand Theft Auto 3. She is the main antagonist of the game and makes a small appearance in San Andreas as well.

While she might look like a short-tempered ticking bomb, Catalina is quite intelligent. She knows what she wants and goes to any lengths to gain it. She didn't hesitate to backstab Claude and almost burn the whole city down just to achieve her goals. This makes her one of the most memorable GTA characters as well.

Hopefully, Lucia from GTA 6 also manages to join the list of iconic female GTA characters after the game eventually rolls out.

