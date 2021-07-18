5 best free games like GTA 5 for Android devices in July 2021

GTA 5, one of the most exciting action-adventure games, is an offering that video gamers enjoy. Aside from main story missions, there are lots of activities that they can complete in the game.

Despite its humungous popularity, GTA 5 is not available on the mobile gaming platform. If users want to enjoy more such games, they can look at the list below.

Also read: GTA 5 APK + OBB files online are fake and can hamper user privacy

Free Android games like GTA 5

Here are the five best titles:

1) Gangstar New Orleans: OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans is also a third-person, action-adventure game like GTA 5. Its storyline will make players enjoy this game for hours on end.

Gamers have to defeat crooked cops, biker gangs, and other criminals on their way to completing missions. They can also cruise around in fancy vehicles.

2) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

There are many side activities, aside from main missions, like GTA 5, in this game. Players have the option of exploring the exciting open world that MadOut2 offers.

There are over 40 different types of cars that they can drive. The title is appreciated by gamers for its realistic car physics and can be downloaded from here.

Also read: 5 best free open-world games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2021

3) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

This action-adventure game has exciting missions that players can complete as they did in GTA 5. It offers over 50 campaign events

Gamers can ride exciting vehicles like helicopters, tanks, etc., in Payback 2. They can also take their pick from seven cities and nine game modes.

Also read: 5 best co-op games like GTA 5 Online for PC

4) Los Angeles Crime

The best aspect about Los Angeles Crime is that players can create their own world in the game. They also have the choice to discover other worlds created by mobile gamers worldwide.

There are modes like zombie survival, team death-match, etc., that gamers can enjoy. The title comes with Bluetooth controller support, and they can click here to download it.

5) Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper shooting gun games

The thrilling heists of this game will surely remind players of GTA Online's heists. However, its map is not as exciting as the Rockstar Games classic.

The arsenal of powerful weapons in this game is worth appreciating. Armed Heist has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can download it by clicking here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available in the market, individuals choose to play one or the other according to their preference.

Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 with intense gameplay

Edited by Ravi Iyer