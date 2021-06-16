5 best games like GTA 5 that are available on multiple platforms

There are a multitude of games similar to GTA 5 that many players should check out, which makes them being available multiple platforms highly convenient.

GTA 5 is a wonderful game. However, many GTA 5 fans have played it to death by now and are looking for some fresh new alternatives to spice things up. As they might own multiple consoles, it's important to also know what these five alternatives can be found on.

These games aren't full-on clones of GTA 5, but they do share some notable aspects that make them appealing to GTA 5 fans. They're all open-world games (although they approach that differently from one another) and are tied to a life of crime in one way or another. Other common gameplay features could also be found in these five games, which should make them appealing to GTA 5 fans.

Five great games similar to GTA 5 and are also on multiple platforms

#5 - L.A. Noire (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Switch)

If players find the exploration aspect in some open-world games to be too daunting, then L.A. Noire should be right up their alley. It's a linear open world, meaning that while players can explore the game world, there aren't too many side activities to distract the player.

It's designed this way for a storytelling purpose, as it allows players to play the game linearly, yet in a way where it feels natural. It doesn't feel jarring going from one place to another, with skipped cutscenes and the like.

Of course, it's also published by Rockstar Games, so players should expect the game to be quite fun. It's a different twist on the usual GTA style, but it's done masterfully well.

#4 - Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Windows, Amazon Luna)

If GTA fans love hacking in video games, then Watch Dogs: Legion might ease that itch a little. It has the usual driving, shooting, and exploring features GTA fans might be familiar with (thus, taking the open-world aspect more seriously than the previous entry).

There are multiple characters that a player can use in Watch Dogs: Legion, although this is through recruitment and not the way GTA 5 implements it. That said, it's the most recent title on this list in terms of release date, which is something some GTA 5 fans might consider when shopping.

#3 - Lego City: Undercover (Wii U, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows)

If players want to play a SFW GTA 5-esque game with their kids, Lego City: Undercover is quite a fun game to play. The crimes in this game aren't taken seriously at all, which means it's great for players of all ages to play it. Unlike other kid-friendly games, Lego City: Undercover has good reviews, so players won't feel so dumbed down playing it.

It's a safe world with all of the classic Lego charm, and it's available on basically every relevant platform. Players play as a police officer named Chase McCain, who is tasked to get rid of the increase of crime in Lego City.

Predictably, it includes a happy ending that players can feel good about after playing it.

#2 - Saints Row 3 (PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Switch, Windows, Linux)

Although Saints Row 4 is the latest game in the series, there is an unmistakable charm to the 3rd title that GTA fans might appreciate more. Unlike Saints Row 4, the 3rd title doesn't have the Super Powers system, instead choosing to rely more on the classic GTA style fans would be acquainted with. If players want something completely different, then the 4th game is a good choice.

Many GTA fans are familiar with the Saints Row series, often saying that it's a GTA clone. While some aspects of that could be considered true, the latest entries to the Saints Row series aren't a shameless rip-off like a lot of other shovelware cash-grabs are.

It takes itself less seriously than the GTA series does, while also introducing several new features that would later be introduced to the latter series.

#1 - Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Windows)

If fans love GTA 5's core gameplay, then chances are, they'll love Rockstar Games' other title, Red Dead Redemption 2. Whilst calling it a western cowboy version of GTA 5 is overly simplifying it, it's important to note that the general atmosphere of this title is vastly different from GTA 5.

Unlike GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't take place in the modern era. As a result, the technology is different, which makes exploring the world feel completely different, as one has to rely on their horse instead of a plane to do so.

It's worth noting that Red Dead Redemption 2 has its own online multiplayer mode known as Red Dead Online. It isn't as active as GTA Online, but it still has a sizable playerbase for players to interact with.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod