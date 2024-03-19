5 best GTA features that are seemingly forgotten by Rockstar Games

There are many popular GTA features that Rockstar Games discontinued in Grand Theft Auto 5. While some of them were later added in Grand Theft Auto Online, the single-player version lacks them even after a decade. The community is fond of these features and their removal certainly upset many. Nonetheless, the player base is expecting Rockstar Games to bring back those features in the upcoming game’s Story Mode.

With that being said, this article lists five of the best GTA features that were forgotten by Rockstar Games in the latest installment.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 popular GTA features Rockstar Games did not include in Grand Theft Auto 5

1) Dating system

The dating system is one of the most popular GTA features that kept players engaged in older titles for hours, mostly prominent in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4. Rockstar Games even made dating a part of the story progression in the 2004 title. Gamers can date multiple female NPCs and hang out with them occasionally.

However, despite having three protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5, none of them can go on a date with their partners like before. Michael can occasionally call Amanda for a hangout, but it is not regarded as a date. The studio should consider bringing this feature in the upcoming game as Jason and Lucia seemed to be involved in a romantic relationship.

2) Eating food for health

Eating food for health is undoubtedly one of the most wanted GTA features in the upcoming title. Till Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar Games allowed players to buy snacks from street vendors, restaurants, and fast food chains to replenish their health.

However, Grand Theft Auto 5 did not include this popular GTA feature for some reason. While you can spot many street vendors and other eateries across the map, all of them are just mere decorations. Even in Grand Theft Auto Online, you can acquire food only from some select owned properties.

3) Unlockable locations

Grand Theft Auto maps are typically huge and have multiple locations to visit. Therefore, Rockstar Games included a geographical lock mechanism that bars players from visiting unintended areas for a brief period. However, the entire map of Grand Theft Auto 5 is open from the beginning.

While this is an acceptable feature, the community is accustomed to locked maps; this also increases curiosity. The locked map is a signature GTA feature that was followed for several years. Rockstar Games also used to include an in-game story behind the act, which adds to the lore.

4) Recruiting gang members

Having other NPCs as your teammates is a very common GTA feature that is no longer available in the current game. Whether you fight the military or some local gangs, the protagonists are forced to go alone.

However, gang member recruitment is one of the most prominent features in GTA San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto 4 which makes the combat scenes more interesting. In the former title, you can directly recruit members from the streets. Whereas, in Grand Theft Auto 4, you can call your partners for help. This also works for most of the story missions.

5) Vigilante missions

While the Grand Theft Auto games are primarily crime-based, Rockstar Games also allows you to act as a cop and catch low-scale criminals. These missions can be started simply by entering a police vehicle and pressing the required button. However, the studio removed this GTA feature from Grand Theft Auto 5.

In all other Grand Theft Auto games, the police cars provided side missions for players. However, in the latest installment, they are just transportation used by law enforcement. The lack of vigilante missions also removed the extra abilities and achievements that were a part of the activity.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want these features to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion