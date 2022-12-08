5 best GTA Online improvements in 2022

GTA Online improved by leaps and bounds in 2022, mainly due to Rockstar listening to player feedback. This year's summer and winter updates have brought forth several changes. GTA Online players have been requesting them for a long time now. In response to fan demands over the past year, Rockstar's newly implemented features have made the game less frustrating.

GTA Online will be a much better game in 2022 due to the following improvements

5) Snacks can be used with the Weapon Wheel

Even a tiny sliver of health can make a massive difference in GTA Online. The Criminal Enterprises update made it easier to restore health in this game. Here's what Rockstar had to say about it:

"Players will also have easier access to snacks and armor through a single input while the Weapon Wheel is up."

Just like that, GTA Online players can replenish snacks by bringing up the Weapon Wheel. Here are the controls for each corresponding platform:

PlayStation : Hold down L1

: Hold down L1 Xbox : Hold down LB

: Hold down LB PC: Press the "Tab" key

Once the wheel is active, players need to make the following inputs:

PlayStation : Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks

: Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks Xbox : Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks

: Press "Up D-Pad" for snacks PC: Press "C" for snacks

GTA Online players no longer have to find a hiding place and wait for the eating animation to end. Instead, they can fix themselves up while shooting at their enemies. Combat healing goes a long way to surviving in this game.

4) Hao's Special Works is more accessible

Hao's Special Works has all kinds of crazy modifications to make cars go super fast. Previously, GTA Online players had to perform an introductory race and beat Hao's time of eight minutes and 10 seconds. This is no longer the case with the upcoming winter DLC, per Rockstar:

"Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race."

Some players want to upgrade their ride without all the hassle of going through a mission. With the latest update, Hao's Special Works is now fully available to everybody on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

3) Phone contacts can be toggled with

Imagine a scenario where GTA Online players have to run from cops. They can call Lester, but it requires scrolling through several useless contacts like Don or Gerald. The good news is that Rockstar will let players cut through some corners in the upcoming winter update:

"Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster - select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu."

Playing this game long enough will result in too many contacts that clog up the phone. At the very least, GTA Online players can choose what they want to see with their high-priority contacts. For instance, calling the mechanic to drop off a personal vehicle will be much easier.

2) The Oppressor Mk II was considerably nerfed

For several years, Oppressor Mk II made public lobbies a living nightmare. It was a flying motorcycle with homing missiles and countermeasures. It was easy for griefers to use but difficult for other players to fight back. Of course, that all changed in the Criminal Enterprises update:

"This update will also feature some changes that have been long-requested by the community — such as reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II."

Since Rockstar put a cooldown on it, GTA Online players can no longer spam the countermeasures. Missile accuracy has also been toned down since the summer update. While it's still viable for mobility purposes, it's not as dangerous as it used to be during combat situations.

1) Businesses can be run in private sessions

Before the Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online, players had to run their businesses in public lobbies. The problem is that griefers often ruin their day by getting in the way or destroying some cargo. It's a complete waste of time and money when that inevitably happens.

Rockstar finally listened to solo players with the Criminal Enterprises update, as businesses were no longer excluded from public lobbies:

"Starting July 26, players will be able to engage in business activities — including Sell Missions — in private Invite Only sessions."

This significantly impacted how GTA Online players could make lots of money. If a player were to perform a sell mission in a solo lobby, they would no longer have to worry about losing their cargo to the Oppressor Mk II.

This is a welcome change in GTA Online. If the player wants to perform missions in a public lobby, they will be given a tiny bonus for their efforts, so it's not like the multiplayer experience goes away.

