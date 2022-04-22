5 best GTA Online solo missions for money in 2022

Money is important in GTA Online, and it is practically hard to have fun or do anything if players are not making money.

Players who wish to purchase the best guns, vehicles, and gear in GTA Online must first learn how to make money quickly and which activities are optimal for high payouts.

It is hard, but not impossible to earn money to successfully start a criminal operation. There are a variety of ways to get quick money in GTA Online, ranging from car theft to high-stakes heists, but the focus here is on solo missions that pay very well.

Here are some of the highest-paying missions in GTA Online that players should try if they are short on cash.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Best solo missions in GTA online to earn money

5) Trash Talk

The final contact objective in GTA Online is called Trash Talk. In this mission, players must destroy four garbage trucks from a competing crew throughout the city.

Once all of the garbage trucks have been destroyed, the team must proceed to the enemy crew operation in El Burro Heights' abandoned warehouses, where they will find more trucks to destroy and kill the rival gang's crew boss. The mission is finished once he is murdered.

This mission can be done solo and pays $14,860 after completing.

4) Crystal Clear Out III

Trevor Philips provides players with a mission that begins by stepping into the blue corona (indicated by a star icon on the player's radar) in the cul-de-sac Nowhere Road in GTA Online Freemode. The mission is open from 7:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.

This is one of six co-op "contact" missions not directly given by the contacts in GTA Online. It can be accessed immediately upon reaching the required Rank.

Players have to destroy the Vagos' meth laboratories that have been put up around Sandy Shores. To accomplish this, the player must eliminate all 30 Vagos members present at these locations. The mission will be completed once all of them have been killed

The reward is $20000 if players do it in their first attempt

3) A Superyacht Life - Salvage

Salvage is a Superyacht Life mission in GTA Online that was released on August 11, 2020, as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update. Brendan Darcy, the captain of the player's Galaxy Super Yacht, allots the mission to them, and it can be used done by one to four players.

Brendan Darcy will inform the player that they have received a distress signal from a sinking supply ship not far from the yacht's location, and that the sunken cargo can be collected. Players should proceed south of the yacht to a dredging barge and descend underwater to a submerged shipwreck of an Olifantus.

Even though there is a lot the players have to do in this mission, the tasks are fun and the possible payout is $16,250

2) Diamonds are for Trevor

In this GTA online mission, Trevor tells the player that a shipment of diamonds is passing through Paleto Bay, and that the stones are valuable to Trevor Philips Enterprises. At Paleto Bay, the diamonds are hidden behind a few trees.

Merryweather Security will be there to protect it, and they will be armed with Advanced Rifles. Therefore, the squad player will have to get rid of the heavily armed personnel in order to retrieve the diamonds.

This mission easily pays out $15540

1) Rooftop Rumble

Rooftop Rumble is a mission offered to the player by Martin Madrazo in Grand Theft Auto Online. It can accommodate up to four players but players can also do it solo.

Players must go to Adam's Apple Boulevard entrance on the south side of the parking lot, where there is a trigger point. Several Fugitives, as well as two FIB Grangers, a Gauntlet, and an Emperor, are parked.

Three of the building's four automobile entry options are obstructed by parked cars. The target documents are being handed over by eight professionals and five FIB operatives armed with Assault Rifles.

During the mission, one of the Professionals can be heard stating company secrets, hinting that the FIB is invading his privacy by asking him questions about his company.

The mission has been patched multiple times to fix bugs/exploits and increase the difficulty. But if players do it right, they can get rewards up to $16000.

Edited by Saman