5 best GTA Online upgrades for the Kosatka

GTA Online players can use upgrades to have a lot of fun with their RUNE Kosatka.

Every player should get themselves a Kosatka. The military vessel plays an integral role in the Cayo Perico Heist, one of the most lucrative missions in the game. Of course, a few upgrades along the way can make a huge difference in one's overall experience with the vehicle.

Any modifications can be made from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, the same place from where players can buy the Kosatka.

Without further ado, here are the best modifications for this submarine in GTA Online.

Weapon Workshop, Moon Pool Vehicles - Kraken Avisa, and 3 other upgrades GTA Online players can use for their RUNE Kosatka

1) Guided Missiles ($1,900,000)

The Kosatka can fire guided missiles that result in a massive explosion in GTA Online. It should be noted that their sphere of influence is dependent on the submarine's current location. There can be multiple gunmen manning the stations, each with a separate cooldown timer.

Using this upgrade, GTA Online players will be able to strike down every single aircraft in the game, provided they can hit them in the first place.

2) Weapon Workshop ($350,000)

GTA Online players love to customize their weaponry to suit their specific needs. The Kosatka can be upgraded with a special workshop designed to work on various guns from within the confines of the submarine.

The Cayo Perico Heist often involves a lot of combat in their prep missions. If players are looking to modify their weapons, there's no better place to get started than from within the submarine itself. After all, this is where players will be spending a lot of time in the game.

3) Moon Pool Vehicles - Sparrow ($1,815,000)

If a player buys this weaponized helicopter, they can store it inside their submarine. Flying vehicles are arguably the best mode of transportation, especially when dealing with such a large map.

The Sparrow is particularly useful in prep missions for the Cayo Perico Heist. GTA Online players often have to go back and forth between the mainland and their docked submarine. Having a flying vehicle really helps with traveling from Point A to Point B quickly.

4) Moon Pool Vehicles - Kraken Avisa ($1,545,000)

Specific vehicles can be stored inside the Kosatka. Whenever players need to go somewhere from within the submarine, they can launch the Avisa straight from the moon pool. The vehicle can carry up to four different players at once, which is the maximum count for the Cayo Perico Heist.

The Avisa can also be used to collect hidden caches. Players will earn cash and reputation if they find these undisclosed treasures. Alternatively, they can also explore the ocean and look for hidden secrets, such as the sunken UFO or the mysterious underwater hatch.

5) Sonar Station ($1,200,000)

If GTA Online players want to find all the hidden caches deep below the ocean's surface, they will need sonar equipment. Ten of them will be available in the game every single day, with a hundred possible locations.

A single hidden cache is worth $7,500 and 500 reputation points, so players can potentially make $75,000 and 5,000 reputation points in a single day. Progress can be tracked via the Interaction Menu.

Once players upgrade their submarine with sonar, they can collect these hidden treasures with the Kosatka, Avisa, or Toreador.

