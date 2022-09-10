5 best GTA Online vehicles with the eCola liveries

In the midst of several heatwaves, GTA Online players should cool themselves off with the eCola liveries. There is still time to vote for their favorite drinking brand. By September 14, Rockstar will let everybody know the winners between Sprunk and eCola.

Of course, eCola fans can show their support with specific paint schemes. They can still get free liveries for select vehicles. GTA Online players can rock the red colors with their hottest rides. However, it should be noted that eCola seems to have fewer liveries than its rival counterpart.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The eCola liveries really do stand out with these GTA Online vehicles

5) Declasse Hotring Saber

While the event is still ongoing, GTA Online players should remember to collect a free Hotring Saber from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can also get free liveries for eCola, Sprunk, and eCola x Sprunk.

Unsurprisingly, red is a very good color for sports cars like the Hotring Saber. Despite the sluggish handling, it performs rather well on longer racetracks. It offers fast top speed with a V8 engine. Players should first give it a test run in a solo lobby, just so they can get a feel for the vehicle.

4) Lampadati Novak

The Lampadati Novak (Image via Rockstar Games)

This crossover SUV is among the best within its class. GTA Online players can head over to Legendary Motorsport and purchase the Novak for only $608,000. Furthermore, the special eCola liveries will be on the house, complete with a stickered hood and side paint job.

It might be a lightweight SUV, but it performs very well in every other category. The Novak is particularly good at handling and braking. It can also maintain top speeds on and off the road. Players can easily cut through corners during traffic hours. Overall, it's a solid choice for a sporty SUV.

3) Declasse Impaler

The Declasse Impaler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every player can use a luxury car in GTA Online. With that being said, the Impaler looks very classy with this eCola livery. On a related note, the convertible layout also gives this vehicle a very old-school feel. Players can purchase this muscle car at the Arena War site for only $331,835.

The Impaler is fairly durable and will survive a good amount of collisions. It also provides decent performance stats when driving at high speeds. However, GTA Online players need to be careful when driving on bumpy roads. It's easy to lose control of this vehicle once it starts to spin out.

2) Annis S80RR

The Annis S80RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online can always look for a new hobby with endurance racing. The S80RR costs $2,575,000 at the Legendary Motorsport website. It's a very expensive undertaking, but players will be rewarded with a special vehicle. With that in mind, a blue paint job would go nicely with the red eCola livery.

The S80RR is specifically designed for extremely sharp turns at higher speeds. Even if the player were to powerslide, they will regain control very quickly. The best part is that they can use their downforce to maintain stability on the road. Despite the rear wheel drive, it accelerates in a matter of moments.

1) Vapid Nightmare Dominator

GTA Online players will first need to convert their Dominator at the Arena Workshop. This colorful muscle car will cost them a grand total of $1,132,000.

Of course, custom weaponization is the main draw of this vehicle. Players can use a wide variety of machine guns and proximity mines. They can also use jump and shunt mods in this game. Players can use these special abilities to avoid vehicles or take them on directly.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul