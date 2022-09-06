5 best GTA+ rewards for GTA Online in September 2022

If GTA Online players don't mind spending real money on GTA+, they will be rewarded with some really cool prizes. This paid subscription is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Players have to pay $5.99 a month for this service. Of course, this program is not going to be for everyone, but it does reduce grinding by a considerable amount. Some rewards even double bonuses on certain missions.

GTA Online players have until September 28 to apply for membership and receive this month's prizes. Whether it's a free vehicle or a special discount, here's a look at some of the best GTA+ rewards. They will be ranked in order of their particular usefulness in the game.

GTA Online players should consider the best GTA+ membership rewards for September 2022

5) $500k bonus cash reward

GTA+ members get this particular bonus every single month. Rockstar will deposit the money directly into the player's bank account. However, keep in mind that one will only receive the cash bonus on their monthly billing date. Depending on when they sign up, some players might have to wait a while.

Admittedly, $500,000 isn't really all that much in GTA Online, as the most competitive vehicles are worth more than a million dollars. At the very least, an extra $500,000 will save the players several minutes of grinding.

Players can also use that money to upgrade cars and businesses if they haven't done so already. For instance, they could head over to Hao's Special Works and convert a select vehicle. Most of the HSW upgrades are under the $500,000 price range.

4) Waived organization fees

CEOs, VIPs, and MC Presidents have the ability to run powerful organizations. They are given special privileges like bribing local authorities or ghosting their entire group. However, this costs a lot of money in GTA Online.

Fortunately, GTA+ membership rewards will save them some extra pocket change. CEOs, VIPs and MC Presidents can waive their organization fees until after September 28. This might prove useful in a public lobby, especially if players want their entire crew to go off the radar.

These abilities can be found via the Interaction Menu. GTA Online players will have to look for the "SecuroServ" tab and start the registration process. After a few seconds, they will gain access to free abilities.

3) 75% off biker resupplies

MC Presidents have been given a major focus in the Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online. This month's rewards are mostly dedicated to bikers and their businesses. On a related note, they will need to buy and sell their supplies if they want to make that extra income.

GTA+ members will get 75% off all their business resupplies. They still have a few weeks to really take advantage of this special offer. Bikers can make great investments with their buying and selling missions. Suffice to say, 75% off resupplies will save them a lot of money.

Better yet, the Criminal Enterprises updates allows players to run their businesses in private. They no longer have to go to public lobbies, as they can simply invite their friends to a private session instead. They won't have to worry about having their supplies destroyed by a bunch of griefers.

2) Complimentary MC Clubhouse

Some GTA Online players haven't gotten around to owning every single business. With that being said, now is a good time for players to get a free MC Clubhouse. GTA+ members won't have to pay anything for one this month. This offer will only apply to the Vespucci Beach location.

MC Clubhouses can be found at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. This is where players can start running their biker gangs. On a related note, GTA+ members will also get 50% off business upgrades. They can even include a custom bike shop and some rare clothing items.

Last but not least, GTA Online players can earn a 50% bonus on various biker missions. They will receive 1.5x more cash and reputation points for all their troubles. MC Clubhouses showcase a gritter side to Los Santos and Blaine County, but they still rake in millions of dollars.

1) Free Vigero ZX with free HSW upgrades

The Vigero ZX is currently the fastest muscle car in GTA Online. In fact, it's the fastest care in the entire game, period. According to popular YouTuber Broughy1322, it has a top speed of 157.50 miles per hour, but only when it's equipped with HSW upgrades.

Not only do GTA+ members get a free Vigero ZX, they also get HSW upgrades free of charge. They can find the muscle car in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Players can also visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site. If they want HSW upgrades, they need to head over to the LS Car Meet.

GTA+ members can also get exclusive liveries in GTA Online, specifically the E99 and Cattana Racer paint jobs. Players simply have to visit a local auto shop and apply these liveries at no additional cost.

