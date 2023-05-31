5 of the best GTA RP clips of all time (and what server did they use)

GTA RP gameplay is among the most popular ways to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2023. Although numerous servers have multiple players, many have yet to experience the roleplaying aspect. These players rely on gamers and streamers to enjoy the content through streaming. Consequently, Grand Theft Auto 5 RP has become one of the most streamed content across various platforms.

However, each player has a distinct taste in content and a preferred server. While viral clips are easily found online, most players find other moments difficult. To help, this article includes a list of five of the best GTA 5 RP clips of all time and the server name.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best moments in GTA 5 RP gameplay

1) Trolling cops with a shapeshifting car

In this video, YouTuber Treyten used a shapeshifting Lamborghini to commit multiple crimes throughout Los Santos. First, they robbed a random NPC on the street. As is customary, their acts triggered the police, and a cop car immediately began chasing them.

While the latter was almost successful at first in apprehending the YouTuber, they took several turns to get out of the cop car and immediately changed their vehicle. The cop was duped, and they were unable to find the criminal. Treyten is known for playing on RedlineRP, a popular GTA 5 RP server.

2) Robbing banks with old cars

Bank robbers always require high-end equipment and vehicles to flee. However, YouTuber Keegzn used vintage cars to rob banks throughout the GTA 5 map. They first displayed a series of cars ranging from the oldest to the newest, using the oldest vehicle (a wagon without a carriage) to rob the first bank.

However, during the heist, cops arrived and allowed the YouTuber to flee in their wagon. It is well known that a simple wagon cannot escape a cop car, so Keegzn was forced to abandon their vehicle at the Del Perro Pier. According to the video description, the YouTuber captured the gameplay on the GTA 5 RP CircuitRP server.

3) 100 hours as a hitman

Hitman jobs are one of the most popular jobs in GTA RP gameplay, and players are frequently seen doing them for fun. However, YouTuber LennyBarn took it as a challenge to spend 100 hours doing hitman jobs without being apprehended by cops. While the concept is intriguing, the YouTuber established some ground rules to make it more enjoyable.

At first, they would only use a knife to kill the targets. Each killing unlocks new weapons, culminating in the sniper rifle. They must complete 100 in-game hours as a hitman without being killed or caught. Lastly, they would restart the challenge if caught in the middle. LennyBarn is also known for playing on RedlineRP.

4) Committing crimes with an invisible car

While the idea of a shapeshifting car is intriguing in and of itself, YouTuber Elanip used an invisible car to bamboozle cops while standing right in front of them. The GTA RP RedlineRP gameplay began with the YouTuber robbing a Fleeca bank, which cops quickly apprehended.

However, once out of sight of the cops, they made the car invisible, and the cops drove right in front of them without suspecting anything. Other players on the GTA roleplaying server also cannot see the invisible car, making it the ideal companion for committing crimes.

5) Stealing bizarre cars

YouTuber Keegzn enjoys cars in GTA 5, and in this video, they stole several odd-looking cars as a challenge. They began by stealing a massive boat car from Michael De Santa's garage and then discovered another strange boat car on his property.

However, during their second robbery, they got apprehended by cops, and it quickly turned into a car chase. The YouTuber escaped and found another flying bed car they successfully stole without any issues. According to the video description, the YouTuber stole these cars on the CircuitRP server.

